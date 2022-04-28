Jury recommends death for David Ware

The jury recommended the death penalty for David Ware. The recommendation was made Wednesday night after three hours of deliberation.

The recommendation comes down for Ware first-degree murder conviction for shooting and killing Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson at a traffic stop in June 2020.

Kristi Johnson, Sgt. Johnson’s widow, testified during the sentencing part of the trial, and spoke after the sentencing recommendation.

“I want to thank the TPD community and our friends and family for all of their support throughout everything. I want to thank the jury for all of their time and attention they’ve given to the case. I know they had to see a lot of hard things that I imagine will be with them for a long time. I pray they are able to heal from the experience. I thank the DA’s office for all of their hard work,” said Kristi. “My request at this time is that the silent majority that I have seen and heard from during all of this starts speaking up and change the anti police culture being created.”

The jury shared their sentencing recommendations for David Ware’s four non-capital convictions on Monday, which included life in prison.

The judge will hand down final sentences during Ware’s formal sentencing on May 13.

Two jurors were excused leading up to the death penalty recommendation. They were replaced with alternate jurors.

You can find more information about Ware’s other convictions and sentences here.