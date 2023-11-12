Jury recommends life for man convicted of murder in child abuse case

Nov. 12—A Cleveland County jury last week returned a guilty plea in a murder trial against Everett Dewayne Hill Jr. stemming from a July 2019 child abuse case.

Hill was found guilty in the murder of Amarieon Jameson — two months old at the time of death.

"Amarieon was left in Mr. Hill's case when Mr. Hill abused him," according to a press release from District Attorney Greg Mashburn's office. "Amarieon was taken to the hospital where he had to be put on a ventilator for four days before he passed away."

The jury was summoned at the end of October.

"From day one this defendant would not take responsibility for what he did to Amarieon Jameson," Mashburn said in the release. "Amarieon was almost two months old and deserved a chance at life. Instead, he died by this defendant's hands. We thank the jury for finding justice for Amarieon. I thank Norman Police Department for their work investigating this case to find out what happened to Amarieon, and I thank Christy Miller and Pattye High for being his voice in the courtroom."

The jury recommended life without parole. Formal sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

"Jury trials are a fundamental part of the criminal justice system," the release reads. "Our office understands that serving as a juror requires you to take time away from your job and family to assess the facts and evidence in a case to make a decision. We thank you for your time and we will update the public if any jury sentencing recommendations are changed."