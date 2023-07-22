Jury recommends life sentence for Portland mother who killed son

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Jay Circuit Court jury has recommended a Portland woman convicted of killing her son be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury on Thursday found Chelsea Lanett Crossland, 28, guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The charges stemmed from the March 2022 death of her five-year-old son, Christian.

According to court documents, Crossland beat, spanked and choked her son and at times did not allow the child to eat "for days at a time."

An autopsy revealed the boy died as a result of "complications from blunt force trauma to (his head and mouth)."

The jury's recommendation — which under state law will almost certainly be accepted — was made after a second phase of her trial focused on her sentencing. Judge Brian Hutchison set sentencing for Aug. 24.

Jay County Prosecutor Wes Schemenaur presented the state's case against Crossland, who was defended by attorneys Brandon Murphy and Jake Dunnuck.

