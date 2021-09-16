Jury recommends no mercy in Lyon murder case

Sep. 16—FAIRMONT — A Marion County jury on Thursday recommended no mercy in the murder trial of a Pennsylvania man while handing down guilty verdicts on eight different charges.

The jury deliberating about an hour Thursday morning in the case involving 39-year-old Brian Edward Lyon II, of Donora, Pa. On Wednesday afternoon, the jury deliberated for about an hour before telling Marion County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Wilson they wanted to recess and return Thursday and start fresh.

Brian E. Lyon, 39, of Donora, Pa., was convicted on one count each of burglary, first-degree murder, two counts of first degree robbery with a firearm, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, first-degree sexual assault and attempted first-degree murder.

Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney J.T. Hodges said Thursday that Lyon could face life in prison with no option for parole based on the recommendation from the jury.

Hodges said Lyon's case now enters the pre-sentencing investigation phase with sentencing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 29.

"At sentencing, both sides will have the opportunity to present witnesses or statements," to the court, Hodges said.

Lyon was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting 42-year-old Christopher Moses, four times in his White Hall home. Lyon was also convicted of first-degree sexual assault and attempted murder for shooting and raping Dawn Smith, Moses' girlfriend at the time of his death. The case was heard by Marion County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Wilson.

After the crime spree at Moses' home, Lyon stole various belongings from Moses and Smith and fled to Pennsylvania in Moses' truck on Sept. 29, 2019. Authorities located Moses' stolen vehicle a day after the shooting near Somerset, Pennsylvania. Police captured Lyons in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania due to a collaborative effort from multiple law enforcement agencies.

In court on Wednesday, Smith said she remembered being assaulted and shot by Lyon.

Story continues

"Very clearly," she said. "I relive it every day... not a day goes by that I don't think about this."

Smith told the court Wednesday that she came downstairs during the night and found a stranger on Moses' couch. In the courtroom Wednesday, she identified the stranger as Brian Lyon.

She then found Moses, alive, in the garage. Moses said the man on the couch gave him a ride home. Smith said Wednesday that she returned to bed and later woke up to Lyon wielding a gun in her face.

"[Lyon] said, 'where's your money [expletive]' with a gun in my face," Smith said.

She recalled emptying her purse and giving Lyon her debit cards and PIN numbers. Lyon then took her to the garage where Moses was dead and slumped over after being shot. He forced her to remove the wallet out of Moses' back pocket.

Lyon then lead her around the house at gunpoint, looking for anything of value. Lyon then forced her to the basement to continue the search, according to her testimony.

"I'm scared to death at this point because I know he's a killer," Smith said after being asked what was going through her mind.

She specifically recalled staring at Lyon deliberately to remember his face were she to survive the encounter. She said he became angry.

"[Lyon] said, 'Stop looking at my face,'" Smith said. "He said, 'you won't be able to pick me out of a line-up.'"

Smith said Lyon then punched her in the face, and started to lead her upstairs but decided to force her back down to the basement.

After being raped, forced to shower and then shot, Lyon fled Moses' house.

According to the prosecution's evidence, Smith's daughter helped her mother into the bedroom and called 911.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.