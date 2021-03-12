Jury recommends three life sentences in Glencoe child sexual abuse case

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·2 min read

Mar. 11—Michael Kurtanic was found guilty on all three counts of child sexual abuse and one count of child abuse Thursday.

The mother of the three children cried as the court clerk read each guilty count, and one of the jurors teared up, as well.

The jury recommended life in prison plus fines for each count of child sexual abuse and five years and fines for the child abuse charge.

Kurtanic took the stand Thursday morning to testify at the last day of his trial, the last attempt to prove he was innocent.

His attorney Royce Hobbs opened up the testimony with the work Kurtanic did before his arrest and his role in the victim's household.

Kurtanic painted himself as the handyman, babysitter and sometimes teacher for the children who were homeschooled.

On Wednesday, the jury had the opportunity to watch the police interview, in which Kurtanic admitted to portions of sexual acts with the children, but said they weren't intentional.

On Thursday, he had an opportunity to tell the jury why he said those things in the interview.

He alleged he was "in shock," and the police kept asking him the same questions repeatedly. He also alleged he was "uncomfortable," which prompted him to say he told the investigators "what they wanted to hear."

One of the child victims told Holly Chandler, a forensic interviewer at the Saville Center, that the perpetrator had a tattoo on his back.

Kurtanic took off his shirt in court to show the jury that he didn't have a tattoo on his back.

He was cross-examined by Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent.

She brought up discrepancies between what Kurtanic had said on the stand and in his police interviews versus what he had allegedly told other people.

Vincent said Kurtanic seemed to understand basic questions and could respond appropriately, and he agreed.

She then questioned him on the validity of the statement he made regarding telling law enforcement what they wanted to hear, in order to end the police interview which had been close to four hours.

She then asked if he understood when Investigator Rockford Brown had told him at any point the interview would stop if he asked.

He never asked to end the interview nor did he ask for a lawyer.

Hobbs brought up the intimate relationship between the kids' mother and Kurtanic.

Vincent also questioned him about it.

Kurtanic alleged there was a sexual relationship and that he didn't want to show affection in front of the children.

Vincent asked him why he felt comfortable pleasuring himself when the children were home, and in an open area.

Hobbs and Vincent did not want to comment on the outcome of the trial at this time.

Hobbs requested a Pre-sentence Investigation be done before he is sentenced by Judge Stephen Kistler.

Sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. May 4.

