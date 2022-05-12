Jury rejects all alleged sexual harassment claims in federal suit against CATA

May 12—A federal jury has rejected all claims in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) employee against the bus company.

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday following a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Erie that began Friday.

Leigh Ann Kanish of Espyville filed a sexual harassment suit against CATA, the public bus service authority for Crawford and Venango counties, in U.S. District Court in November 2019.

Kanish initially was hired by CATA in 2012 as a part-time driver and was promoted to operations supervisor in 2014, according to the suit.

The suit alleged Kanish was sexually harassed multiple times between October 2016 and the spring of 2017 by a male CATA employee who eventually became her supervisor. The suit alleged Kanish was concerned about retaliation if she complained of sexual harassment. She resigned her position May 9, 2017.

The suit sought a jury trial seeking $175,000 in damages.

However, a joint stipulation for the trial — agreed to by both sides — included Kanish never reporting allegations of inappropriate conduct to CATA's human resources director, assistant executive director or executive director; and that Kanish had received copies of CATA's policies including reporting inappropriate conduct.

Under the joint stipulation, the issues to be decided by the jury were:

—Whether the supervisor sexually harassed Kanish and created a hostile work environment.

—Whether Kanish had suffered employment action in the form of constructive discharge. Constructive discharge is when an employee quits a job because working conditions are so intolerable that a reasonable person in the same situation would quit.

—Whether CATA reasonably acted to prevent and correct sexual harassment in the workplace.

—Whether Kanish acted reasonably in not reporting her supervisor's conduct.

—Whether Kanish failed to take advantage of any preventative or corrective opportunities provided by CATA or to avoid harm otherwise.

Story continues

—Whether Kanish was damaged and if so, to what extent.

The jury found Kanish did not prove by a preponderance of the evidence that her supervisor had subjected her to a hostile or abusive work environment that was motivated by her sex.

The jury also found CATA through its employees did not unlawfully retaliate against Kanish.

Tim Geibel, CATA's executive director, was pleased with the jury's verdict.

"We received a total defense verdict which means not guilty on all charges," Geibel said Wednesday. "We're very appreciative of the judge, the jury and the federal court's time. We're excited to move forward to serve Crawford and Venango counties. We're going to continue our commitment to our workforce and our communities."

David Koller, Kanish's attorney, said the verdict was disappointing, but was glad Kanish was given the opportunity to be heard.

"We are obviously disappointed for Leigh, but feel that the trial was fair and the facts were heard and my client's story was told," Koller said in a statement. "It was a case where one of the main legal issues involved us arguing the reasons why a person's reluctance to report harassment at work could be legitimate and real. Unfortunately, we were not able to convince a federal jury in Erie to return a verdict in Leigh's favor, but we respect the jury's verdict and wish the folks at CATA well."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .