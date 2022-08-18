Jury rejects death penalty for man who killed Lake County deputy

Jurors voted Wednesday to reject the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a Lake County deputy.

READ: Kissimmee remembers 2 police officers killed in the line of duty 5 years ago

Jason Wheeler was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005 for killing Deputy Wayne Koester.

However, Wheeler was granted a hearing after a new state law required death penalty recommendations to be unanimous.

WATCH: Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say

In 2016, the state Supreme Court ruled that someone can only be sentenced to death if the jury reaches that decision unanimously.

State lawmakers made that a part of state law the very next year.

WATCH: FHP: Fatal crashes involving bicyclists ‘a huge issue here in Central Florida

Wheeler will now serve the rest of his life in prison without the chance for parole.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.