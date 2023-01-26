Jury rejects lawsuit filed by family of teen killed by cop

38
·1 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal jury has found that a white Ohio police officer did not violate a Black teenager's civil rights when he shot and killed the boy while responding to a reported armed robbery.

Jurors reached their verdict Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by Tyre King’s grandmother. It challenged the police account of the shooting, alleging that the 13-year-old's death resulted from excessive force, racial discrimination and a failure by the police department to properly investigate and discipline officers for racially motivated or unconstitutional behavior.

Columbus officer Bryan Mason shot King in the head and torso on Sept. 14, 2016, as the teen ran from police and after King reached for what police discovered was a BB gun in his waistband, authorities have said. The gun, found at the scene, was designed to look like a real firearm and equipped with a laser sight.

The suit also named the city and its police department as defendants, but a federal judge ruled last summer that there is no evidence the city and the police department violated Tyre’s civil rights, meaning they could not be held legally liable.

The family’s lawsuit cited witnesses who said Mason used a racial slur after firing and that the BB gun Tyre reportedly had wasn’t visible.

Mason, who has said he feared a “gunfight,” contended that he acted reasonably to protect himself and denied having directed a slur toward the teens. A grand jury decided not to bring charges against him.

Lawyers for Mason and King's family did not immediately respond Thursday to messages seeking comment on the verdict.

Recommended Stories

  • Binghamton residents push to remove school resource officers after Hamail Waddell arrest

    After a Binghamton police officer was filmed kneeling on Hamail Waddell's neck, residents asked for the removal of school resource officers.

  • Axon Board Member Volunteers for Tasing Weeks After LAPD Tased Unarmed Black Man Who Died Hours Later

    When Silicon Valley investor and Axon board member Hadi Partovi strutted onstage to address a packed crowd at this week’s TASERCON event, he did it to put to rest a nagging critique often levied at the policing tech company’s top executives. If the so-called “non-lethal” electric-shock weapons, Axon’s patented Tasers, are really so safe, why won’t anyone from the company step up and submit themselves to their effects?

  • Nearly 80 Democrats send letter to Biden blasting border, migrant policy

    Seventy-seven Democrats sent a letter to Biden Wednesday criticizing his administration’s policies restricting asylum access for migrants at the southern border.

  • California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge

    A U.S. judge has blocked a California law that sought to penalize doctors who spread "misinformation or disinformation" about COVID-19 while he considers a pair lawsuits challenging it on free speech grounds. Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb in Sacramento ruled on Wednesday that Assembly Bill 2098, which was signed last October by California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, was too vague for doctors to know what kind of statements might put them at risk of being penalized."COVID-19 is a quickly evolving area of science that in many aspects eludes consensus," he wrote. The preliminary order means that the law cannot be enforced while Shubb hears two lawsuits brought against the law shortly after its passage last year - one by a group of five doctors, and another by a doctor and two advocacy groups including Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Children's Health Defense, which has long promoted false information about standard childhood vaccines.

  • Brittney Griner’s Security Concerns Forces the WNBA to Once Again Tackle its Travel Issues

    After spending most of 2022 wrongfully detained in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner is ready to get back to her regular life–including basketball. Following a prisoner swap that led to her release in December, the Phoenix Mercury center made it clear that her career on the court was far from over. In a December Instagram post, Griner wrote, “I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being

  • Intoxicated 81-year-old woman kicks officer ‘full force’ in groin, Florida cops say

    The woman faces multiple charges, police say.

  • Barber killed while giving a haircut weeks after his son was born, TN family says

    The 29-year-old attended a father-daughter dance hours before he was shot, a friend said.

  • Republican lawmakers vote to destroy some public records more quickly, eliminate others

    Eliminating records at a faster pace — or not keeping them at all — could leave the public in the dark about how elected officials use their powers.

  • Grand jury probes faulty Goodyear recreational vehicle tires

    A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires that the government blames for crashes that killed eight people and injured dozens of others. The grand jury has subpoenaed Arizona lawyer David Kurtz seeking all documents and deposition transcripts in a lawsuit he filed against the Akron, Ohio, tire maker. A letter accompanying the Jan. 4 subpoena says it was issued in an “official criminal investigation being conducted by the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General.”

  • Fox News is now mad about the A&W bear parodying the M&M mascots

    M&M’s recently announced that it will be euthanizing its sexy, anthropomorphic candy mascots as part of a soul-wearying ad campaign that has incensed Fox News and, presumably, a handful of illustrators with hyperactive Deviant Art accounts. (Here’s an example that you don’t actually need to click on.) As always, other brands have picked up the scent of a successfully aggravating marketing plan and hopped on board with their own contributions—like a jokey post from A&W regarding their half-naked

  • Philadelphia teen street gang burglarized multiple Pennsylvania gun stores, stole nearly 100 firearms, DA says

    Philadelphia's so-called "54th Street" neighborhood gang of teens burglarized three gun stores across Pennsylvania last year, stealing nearly 100 firearms, authorities said.

  • Prosecutor: After killing 8 on bike path, motorist was happy

    The man who killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path five years ago in a bid to impress a terrorist group was happy and proud when he met FBI agents later that day, a prosecutor told jurors in a closing argument on Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Richman said Sayfullo Saipov was smiling when he asked to hang the flag of the Islamic State group in his Manhattan hospital room after the Oct. 31, 2017 attack he carried out with a speeding rental truck. Saipov, 34, steered the truck onto a bike path along the Hudson River and the West Side Highway that is popular with tourists and Manhattan residents, mowing down bike riders.

  • Jane Fonda says climate crisis can be blamed on racism: ‘Where would they put the s—? Not Bel Air’

    Fonda, promoting her movie '80 for Brady,' suggests that 'There’d be no climate crisis if it wasn’t for racism'

  • Police look for suspect accused of stealing $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s

    Gastonia police have released surveillance video as they search for the person accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s last week.

  • Meetings with Lindh prompt move to revoke convict's release

    A northern Virginia man convicted nearly a decade ago of supporting the Islamic State group as a teenager has now been accused of violating his terms of release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh. According to court documents, the FBI photographed Ali Shukri Amin meeting withLindh on three different occasions in for about three hours. The meetings violate a condition of Amin's supervised release, which bars him from meeting with known extremists, prosecutors said.

  • Trump Request to Void $110,000 Contempt Fine Weighed by NY Court

    (Bloomberg) -- A New York state appeals court is weighing former President Donald Trump’s bid to reverse a $110,000 penalty he was ordered to pay last year for being in contempt of court during the state’s probe of his business.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On Asia’s Richest PersonNYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System RunningHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksIBM to Cut About 3,900 Workers, Still Hiring in ‘Hi

  • Homeowner wanted revenge against his HOA, so he set his condo on fire, Florida cops say

    The fire caused an explosion, and a neighbor had to escape out his second-story balcony, court documents say.

  • Tyre Nichols: Memphis police prepare for unrest as bodycam footage set to be released

    In a video statement released Wednesday evening, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis announced body camera footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after a traffic stop with police, will be released “in the coming days” and urged the community not to respond with violence and destruction. Davis described the beating that Nichols received during the arrest as "heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

  • New GOP bill would define 'life of mother' in South Dakota's abortion trigger law

    The bill, filed by Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls, will clarify what life of mother means when an abortion is needed to save a pregnant mother's life.

  • Memphis police chief: Officers were ‘directly responsible’ for physical abuse of Tyre Nichols

    Memphis, Tenn., Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said Wednesday that five Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were “directly responsible” for the treatment of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a traffic stop. Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for reckless driving, according to the department, when he attempted to flee the scene…