Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

FILE — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin reacts as she leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Palin
    Sarah Palin
    American politician; 9th Governor of Alaska and 2008 vice-presidential candidate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

A judge had already declared that if the jury sided with Palin, he would set aside its verdict on the grounds that she hadn’t proven the paper acted maliciously, something required in libel suits involving public figures.

Palin, a onetime Republican vice presidential nominee, sued the newspaper in 2017 claiming it had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with an editorial about gun control published after a man opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded in the shooting, committed by a man with a history of anti-GOP activity.

In the editorial, the Times blamed overheated political rhetoric. It likened the shooting to a 2011 massacre in Arizona that left six dead and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords severely wounded, and said Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence at the time by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

In a correction shortly after the editorial was published, The Times said it had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and that it had “incorrectly described” the map; a tweet read, “We got an important fact wrong.”

At the trial, Palin cast herself as a victim of biased journalism by a left-leaning, elitist media institution eager to embarrass a pro-gun rights politician.

“It was devastating to read a false accusation that I had anything to do with murder,” Palin said. “I felt powerless – that I was up against Goliath. .. I was David.”

In closing arguments, Palin lawyer Kenneth Turkel called the editorial an example of how The Times “treated people on the right they don’t agree with. ... They don’t care. She’s just one of ‘them.’”

In his closing, Times attorney David Axelrod called the case “incredibly important because it’s about freedom of the press.”

The First Amendment protects journalists “who make an honest mistake when they write about a person like Sarah Palin … That’s all this was about - an honest mistake,” Axelrod said.

It was an uphill battle for Palin: The jury had to decide whether former Times editorial page editor James Bennet acted with “actual malice” against a public figure or with “reckless disregard” for the truth when he inserted the disputed wording into the piece.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff had informed lawyers on Monday with the jury outside of the courtroom that Palin had failed to show that The Times had acted out of malice. Rakoff had said he would wait to formally enter the judgment when the trial ends.

“This is the kind of case that inevitably goes up on appeal,” Rakoff said in an explanation from the bench.

At trial, Bennet testified that he botched the edit, but meant no harm.

“I’ve regretted it pretty much every day since,” he said.

He and other New York Times staffers testified about the great lengths taken to correct the error the morning after the piece was published. He also said he wanted to apologize to Palin, but was prohibited by a Times policy against making personal apologies.

The defense also has asserted the editorial was predominantly about inflammatory political rhetoric and only made a passing reference to Palin’s political committee, which by law is an entity that’s separate from her.

Palin pushed back, saying, the PAC “is me.”

“My name, my voice, my face,” she said.

A judge had to put off the trial for a week after Palin tested positive for COVID-19. Away from court, she caused a stir by being sighted dining out at an upscale restaurant in Manhattan after testing positive.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Palin's legal fight with the New York Times is far from over

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A surprising and unusual ruling against Sarah Palin in her defamation case against the New York Times has narrowed the former Alaska governor's route to victory but the high-profile suit is far from over, legal experts said. In an abrupt twist in a trial seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday announced plans to throw out the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/jury-resumes-deliberations-sarah-palin-case-against-new-york-times-2022-02-14 - even as jurors were still deliberating. Rakoff said Palin, the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate who for years has been a leading conservative political figure, had failed to prove the Times defamed her in a 2017 editorial that erroneously linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.

  • Jury rejects Sarah Palin's claim against NY Times, agreeing with judge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. jury on Tuesday ruled against Sarah Palin in her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, after the presiding judge said he would dismiss the case regardless of the verdict. Jurors in Manhattan federal court needed about two days to unanimously find that the Times was not liable to Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate. Palin was expected to appeal.

  • Judge to dismiss Palin's libel suit against New York Times

    A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the announcement with a jury still deliberating at a New York City trial where the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate testified last week. The judge said Palin had failed to show that The Times had acted out of malice, something required in libel lawsuits involving public figures.

  • East St. Louis pair indicted in connection with string of carjackings

    The crimes occurred between July 12 and August 5, according to court documents.

  • Glaswegian Recreates Olympic Bobsled Event on Stairs

    Some stairs and a bit of cardboard were all that was needed for a Glasgow man to take on the Winter Olympics bobsled discipline on February 14.Footage uploaded by Lucy Taylor shows her brother, Andrew Taylor, harnessing the spirit of the Olympics and riding a cardboard bobsled down the stairs.The Winter Olympic bobsled events have been taking place at the Yanqing National Sliding Center in Beijing. Credit: Lucy Taylor via Storyful

  • Pressure mounts on Putin as Ukraine crisis reaches a fever pitch

    U.S., NATO and Ukraine brace for the worst amid fear Putin could order an invasion any time, and frantic efforts to negotiate a climbdown from the dangerous military standoff.

  • Arrest made in series of Albuquerque stabbings linked to man on bicycle

    New Mexico authorities said they have arrested a suspect linked to a series of stabbings in the Albuquerque area, The Associated Press reported. Police in Albuquerque said in a statement on Monday that they had arrested Tobias Gutierrez on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Authorities said that Gutierrez committed the stabbing spree for several hours along Central Avenue, one of Albuquerque's main streets.According to police,...

  • Judge Will Dismiss Sarah Palin’s Libel Case Against The New York Times

    A federal judge on Monday said he will dismiss Sarah Palin’s libel case against the New York Times, concluding that Palin’s lawyers had failed to produce sufficient evidence to show the publication acted with actual malice. “I think this is an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of the Times,” said U.S. District […]

  • Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo Finally Met IRL at the Super Bowl

    After showing love for each other on social media, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B finally met in person at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

  • Flashback: Democrats long trashed Durham probe as 'politically motivated investigation'

    Democrats like Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler once pushed to protect then-special counsel Robert Mueller to ensure that his Russia investigation would continue without interference, but they sang an entirely different tune when the Trump administration appointed John Durham as special counsel to continue investigating the origins of that same Russia probe.

  • Canadian truckers blockade: It's the mandates, stupid | Reagan

    In other words, we Americans have suffered enough. No more mandates of any kind. Better yet, “Let’s go mandates.”

  • Oakland police recover over 150 guns in 2022

    OPD said they have recovered over 150 firearms so far this year. The news comes as two more people were shot in East Oakland on Sunday.

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.

  • Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' sued for wrongful death by Halyna Hutchins' family after fatal shooting

    The family of "Rust" shooting victim Halyna Hutchins has filed a wrongful death suit against the movie's producers, including star Alec Baldwin.

  • Sandy Hook families reach settlement with gunmaker Remington

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.

  • KPIX Meteorologist Mary Lee Gets Surprise Valentine's Day Marriage Proposal

    KPIX Meteorologist Mary Lee got the surprise of her life while recording a Monday weather segment: a Valentine's Day proposal of marriage from her longtime boyfriend (2-14-2022)

  • Man sentenced to probation for destroying roadside memorial in Worth Twp.

    Thomas Koppel appeared in Sanilac County District Court Tuesday for his sentencing.

  • Blake Shelton Calls Himself "The Luckiest Man Alive" in Valentine's Day Tribute to Gwen Stefani

    The crooner marked the holiday by sharing a new photo from their July wedding.

  • Ottawa’s police chief resigns amid ongoing trucker protests in Canada

    Ottawa’s police chief resigned Tuesday amid criticism of his inaction against the trucker protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital for over two weeks, while demonstrators elsewhere across the country abandoned their blockade at a U.S. border crossing.

  • 'We need to make sure inclusion is an action and not just a statement': HP CIO

    HP Chief Information Officer Ron Guerrier joins Yahoo Finance's A Time For Change to discuss how the company is trying to recruit and build a more diverse team in big tech.