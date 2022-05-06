Jury renders guilty verdict in 4-year-old rape case

May 6—A Hillsborough County jury rendered two guilty verdicts in a trial that started more than four years after the rape, a delay that had prompted the victim to publicly speak out last year.

Victim Tori Kort, who had complained about the delays in the trial, was in tears after the jury found Brandon Boggs, 27, guilty of two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

"It's been a long and exhausting process, but I'm very thankful it's finally over and we have the right outcome," Kort texted to a reporter. She praised the work of the two prosecutors, assistant Hillsborough County attorneys Shaylen Roberts and Ariana Baldasaro.

The verdicts followed about nine hours of deliberation over two days. During the six-day trial, Boggs took the stand to deny the attack, and his defense attorneys brought in an expert witness who tried to cast doubt on DNA evidence collected after the attack.

Freed on bail after his arrest, Boggs was taken into custody after the verdict, as required by state law.

"Obviously this case has been pending for a long time," said Roberts, the head of the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit and the lead prosecutor in the case. "The state is grateful for the courage and strength of Tori Kort and the thorough investigation of the Manchester Police Department."

The rape took place at Boggs' Country Club Drive apartment on March 10, 2018.

The rape followed a night of drinking at an Elm Street bar by Kort, Boggs and several of their colleagues at the Millyard company, Pillpack. The group was celebrating Kort's promotion, and she ended up staying at Boggs apartment — along with his girlfriend and Boggs' roommate — after drinking too much.

She wore pajamas that belonged to Boggs' girlfriend and woke on her stomach to find portions ripped and a man raping her. He forced her down when she tried to get up.

She testified for nearly four hours during the trial.

The jury rendered guilty verdicts on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and not guilty verdicts on two other counts.

The two guilty verdicts involve alternative theories of prosecution: one said she was physically helpless to resist, the other said Boggs used physical force.

He can only be sentenced on one of the counts. He will face a maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison when he returns to court on July 12 for sentencing.

Last November, Kort publicly complained about the delays and postponed court dates. Officials blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of trials systemwide at one point, and also the departures of several prosecutors in the Hillsborough County Attorney office.