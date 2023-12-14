Jury renders verdict in death of Shelby teen

Zechariah Freeman

A man who snuffed out the life of a local teenager will now serve the rest of his in prison.

A Cleveland County jury recently found Roderick J. Young guilty of killing 18-year-old Zechariah Freeman of Shelby.

The fatal encounter happened on April 2, 2022, outside of a local establishment.

Shelby Police got a call at 12:30 a.m. about shots fired in the parking lot of Skooterz Saloon at 1981 E. Dixon Blvd.

Officers arrived to find Freeman dead from at least two bullets.

Another man was found injured at the scene, and a man and woman who were also hit by bullets had driven themselves to the hospital. None suffered life-threatening injuries, and all were treated at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby.

Young, now 39, was arrested days later, and in addition to first-degree murder, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Young was held in jail for more than a year awaiting trial.

When he entered a not guilty plea, Young turned down a plea arrangement from the state. That offer meant he would plead guilty to second-degree murder, and the other charges would be dropped.

He would be sentenced to 30 to 36 years in prison, and two of his relatives who allegedly lied to police would not be prosecuted for perjury and accessory to a crime.

The state did not to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Young was represented by attorney John Bridges, and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sherriff was the prosecutor.

The two-week trial came to a close on Dec. 8 when the jury returned a guilty verdict. The group deliberated for about three hours before returning the decision. They then deliberated for just a few minutes before finding him to a violent habitual felon.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

