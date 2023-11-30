Jury renders a verdict on woman accused of killing her man in 2020

Defendant Valencia McLean stand to move to a seat in front of a video monitor during her trial Thursday morning, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

A Gaston County woman has been found guilty of fatally shooting her partner in 2020.

Valencia McLean will spend 20 to 25 years in prison for killing Willie Breeden.

Turbulent past

McLean, according to one of her defense attorneys, Joshua Kellough, began dating Breeden, 33, in 2016. By 2017, the two were living together and expecting a child, but their relationship had also begun to deteriorate. Fights escalated into domestic abuse, Kellough said, and more than once McLean's son called 911, reporting physical violence and threats to his mother's life.

In 2019, Breeden shot McLean in the leg with an AR15 style rifle. He was charged, but McLean later issued a statement to the public defender's office saying that Breeden had been cleaning a gun and tried to show her how to operate the weapon when it fired.

Willie Breeden

Fatal argument

On Sept. 13, 2020, the two had been fighting, and once again, verbal abuse and threats escalated into physical violence. McLean’s attorney argued that his client got her gun and fired at Breeden as he came at her.

Assistant District Attorney Debbie Gulledge presented a different perspective.

According to her statements in court, Gulledge said that McLean provoked Breeden into physically abusing her so that she would have the marks that would allow her to later claim that she was defending herself when she shot him. Gulledge said that Breeden was unarmed when he died, McLean knew he didn't have access to his gun, and he was sitting at the top of a flight of stairs when she shot and killed him.

A woman told police that McLean said that she knew how to push Breeden's buttons, and she knew if she wanted to claim she was defending herself, she had to have marks of physical abuse. Gulledge said in court that McLean "set up" a situation that allowed her to shoot Breeden, and that the shooting was a result of a longstanding grudge, not self-defense as McLean said.

Deliberation

The jury deliberated for about two hours before handing down its verdict.

During that time, the group asked to see the autopsy report and McLean’s interview with police.

If she serves 20 years, McLean will be eligible for release in 2043 when she would be 53.

Lasting impression

Willie's nickname was Free.

He was a proud native of Brooklyn, New York and later moved to Greenville, North Carolina.

According to his obituary, "Willie was a caring, quiet, and gentle man who loved children, family, baseball, and music. His favorite past-times were fishing and rapping-his rap name was “Wild Out.”

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: The verdict is in for Gaston woman accused of killing her partner