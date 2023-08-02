Jury to resume sentencing deliberations in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

The jury deliberated for around seven hours Tuesday in the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial before being released for the day without reaching a sentencing verdict. They are expected to resume deliberations around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The jury is tasked with deciding whether Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

The prosecution says the 50-year-old deserves a death sentence while Bowers’ lawyers are asking jurors to spare his life, arguing he has mental health issues, including schizophrenia.

The decision to sentence him to death must be unanimous.

Jurors returned to the courtroom Tuesday to look at guns that were used in the attack. They asked a U.S. Marshal questions and Bowers’ attorneys objected, then requested a mistrial.

The judge denied the request and told the jury to disregard what the marshal told them.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

