Jury resumes deliberations in Sarah Palin case against New York Times

Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, arrives at the United States Courthouse in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Palin
    Sarah Palin
    American politician; 9th Governor of Alaska and 2008 vice-presidential candidate
  • Jed S. Rakoff
    United States federal judge
  • Gabby Giffords
    American politician

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Monday resumed deliberations in a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times by Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate, in a case seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media.

Palin is suing the newspaper and its former editorial page editor James Bennet, arguing that a 2017 editorial incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting six years earlier that wounded Democratic U.S. congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Jurors deliberated for about 2-1/4 hours on Friday without reaching a verdict. The trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan federal court is in its eighth day.

After deliberations resumed on Monday, a lawyer for the Times expressed concern to Rakoff that the conservative activist group Project Veritas had uploaded video depositions of two witnesses who testified at the trial.

Rakoff said the online posting would be a problem only if jurors disobeyed his order not to look at such material.

It is rare for a major media outlet to defend its editorial practices in court, as the Times had to do in this case.

Palin had said that if she lost at trial, her appeal might challenge New York Times v. Sullivan, the 1964 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing the "actual malice" standard for public figures to prove defamation.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Noeleen Walder)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What to know ahead of a verdict in Palin vs NYT case

    More than four years after former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) sued The New York Times over an editorial linking her to a deadly 2011 shooting in an Arizona parking lot, she finally took the stand in a trial last week. James Bennet, then the editorial page editor at the Times, has denied the newspaper intentionally tried to blame Palin for the shooting in the since-corrected article, and the Times also also argued that it did not harm her...

  • Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022: Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan and More Star in Game Day Ads

    Check out a list of PEOPLE's favorite Super Bowl ads this year

  • Woman, 35, fatally stabbed after being followed into her NYC apartment

    A New York City woman was stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment Sunday by a man who allegedly followed her into her apartment, police say.

  • NFL's highest paid offensive linemen: Ranking O-linemen by salary for 2022 NFL season

    35 NFL offensive linemen currently make at least $5 million in average salary per year, led by Trent Williams.

  • NFL's highest paid safeties: Ranking safeties by salary for 2022 NFL season

    24 NFL safeties currently make at least $5 million in average salary per year, led by Jamal Adams.

  • This Map Shows The Most Popular Super Bowl Dip In Every State

    Ahead of the Super Bowl in 2022, Google rounded up the most popular dips in every state. Check out your state's pick here!

  • Charlize Theron Jokes About 'Mystery Man' with Her at Super Bowl as She Roots for L.A. Rams

    Charlize Theron shared a selfie with a so-called "mystery man" with her at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday night

  • 74% of ransomware revenue goes to Russia-linked hackers

    Crypto-currency researchers say more than $400m of cyber-crime funds go to Russian gangs.

  • Florida Law Would Whitewash Conversations About Race & Gender, Advocates Warn

    Forty to fifty advocates stood on the steps of Florida’s Old Capitol building in Tallahassee this past Monday, weathering a cold, rainy rally against legislation that could chill certain conversations about race and gender, or both. The issues surround public schools and workplaces and a bill moving in the Legislature called HB 7. Critics fear […]

  • Gamblers quadruple their money after Rams player proposes to girlfriend at Super Bowl

    Gamblers quadruple their money after Rams player proposes to girlfriend at Super Bowl

  • This Potential Metaverse Winner Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report

    Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) latest quarterly report may have left a bad taste in investors' mouths as its guidance wasn't as strong as Wall Street was looking for, but it would be a good idea to focus on the bigger picture, as the company is pulling the right strings to take advantage of hot trends such as the metaverse. Let's look at Take-Two's latest numbers and see why the company is a top metaverse stock you can buy right now.

  • Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan - police

    A mob lynched a man because he had allegedly burnt pages of Muslim holy book the Koran in central Pakistan and dozens of people have been arrested, police and officials said on Sunday. Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against the mob and any police who acted an onlookers to the killing. The mob gathered at a mosque on Saturday night after the son of its prayer leader announced that he had spotted the man burning pages of the holy book, police official Munawar Hussain told Reuters.

  • Southern churches merge for racial reconciliation

    More than five years ago, Refuge Church, a formerly white congregation, merged with an African American church in an effort to become an example of unity and racial reconciliation in the American South. (Feb. 14)

  • 3 Weird Social Security Rules Sure to Catch You Off Guard

    There are a huge number of different rules that can affect the amount of retirement income you receive and the types of benefits you're eligible for. You don't want to face these undesirable outcomes that shrink your retirement income, so make sure you're aware of these three weird rules that often take people by surprise.

  • Pakistan appeals court frees brother convicted of 'honour killing' of social media star

    A Pakistani appeals court on Monday acquitted the brother of social media star Qandeel Baloch of her murder, a 2016 killing that sparked national outrage and changes in laws covering so-called "honour killings". Muhammad Waseem appealed against his 2019 murder conviction and life sentence. A court in the central city of Multan struck down the conviction after major witnesses retracted their testimony, defence lawyer Sardar Mehboob said without elaborating.

  • THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Tonga's apocalyptic lightning storm

    When an underwater volcano off Tonga erupted last month, it was accompanied by one of the largest volcanic lightning events ever recorded. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, had been puffing away for about a month before a series of blasts began on Jan. 13. Almost 400,000 lightning strikes were recorded in six hours that evening.

  • How a Cambridge history professor discovered explorer William Clark's illegal Missouri land grab

    Cambridge University researcher sheds new light on how an 1816 map drawn by Clark helped legitimize an illegal land grab under the color of U.S. law.

  • Art installation shows female experience of harassment

    A team of Belgian artists have created an installation aiming to teach men how it feels to be a woman subjected to harassment in the street. The immersive artwork, called "Masculine Poetry" plunges visitors into a darkened tunnel full of leering holograms.Husband and wife creators Nathalie Erin and Frederic Durieu said the project had been inspired by the experience of their daughter growing up in the south of France."We made this project for men, and we realized that it had an enormous impact on women too. For men there's a realization, for women they feel they're allowed to talk. I think what would be interesting would be to have teenagers go through it because it's at that age that they learn this behavior, it would enable them to understand. And afterwards, we need debates between men and women so that the world changes, so that there's a change of behavior." The installation's walls are lined with images of men who make comments at passing visitors, activated through sensors in the walls. The cacophony ends with a female voice shouting "I am your mum, I am your sister, I am your girlfriend."The piece aims to have psychological experts on-hand to accompany visitors.Although not yet open to the public, the preview in a hangar in Brussels has attracted the attention of lawmakers, campaigners and those working with victims of harassment and abuse.Social workers Louise Van Brande and Jonathan Vard were among those to visit the project:"It was hell. But also, there are no surprises. It feels like what we're used to and I think it's interesting to put that in an exhibition. I think it's interesting to get see what men think about it too.""What we've just gone through, what I've just gone through in the tunnel behind me? I feel like I've just lived through a week, months of harassment in the street walking in the shoes of a woman who's constantly being watched, judged, with people reacting to her."

  • Selling Trump: A Profitable Post-Presidency Like No Other

    In early December, Donald Trump put on a tuxedo and boarded the private jet of a scrap-metal magnate and crypto-miner for a short flight across Florida, touching down at an airport in Naples. There, a long red carpet marked the pathway into a Christmas-decorated hangar filled with supporters of Trump who had paid $10,000 to $30,000 for the privilege of attending a party and taking a photo with him. The event had all the trappings of a typical high-end fundraiser: a giant American flag, a lectern

  • Utah Good Samaritan lets homeless man shower in her apartment, he slits her throat

    Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...