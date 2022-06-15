A jury returned a guilty verdict against a man accused of shooting at a city police officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man was found guilty Tuesday of shooting at a police officer in 2020.

A jury found Andrew Barnett, 30, guilty following a two-day trial in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. He was found guilty of three felony counts: attempted aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors alleged that in May 2020, Barnett fired a gun at an Evansville police officer after during a chase at an apartment complex near Lodge Avenue. Officers were responding to a call made about a person with a gun. There was a parole violation warrant for Barnett.

“Mr. Barnett took substantial steps towards ending the life of this police officer,” Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper said. “This officer was running towards danger and used non-lethal methods to attempt to end this situation peacefully. Mr. Barnett pulled the gun and made this extremely dangerous.”

Barnett's sentencing hearing is set for July 6 at 9 a.m. Robert Aylsworth, a Warrick County Superior Court judge, served as a special judge on the case.

