Jury returns 14 indictments

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. The officer, Deonte Walker was chasing a stolen Mercedes with his lights and siren on, but officials said a few mistakes in the midst of the chase held Walker responsible for the three lives lost. According to Willis, the then officer of South Fulton was driving too fast, failed to obey a red-light all while in Union City, which is outside of his jurisdiction.