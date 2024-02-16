Jury returns conviction in child sexual abuse case

Feb. 15—Wednesday evening in Monongalia County Circuit Court, Steven Ray Desantis, 41, was found guilty of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child and sexual abuse in the first-degree during a trial at the Monongalia County Justice Center on High Street.

The Monongalia County Prosecutor's Office announced the verdict on Thursday.

Court records show Desantis was indicted by a grand jury for the crimes in September 2022.

According to information from the county prosecutor's office, the guilty verdict was returned by a Monongalia County jury after a two-day trial Feb. 13-14 that was presided over by the Honorable Cindy S. Scott.

At the conclusion of the trial Wednesday night, Desantis was taken into custody and is now being held at North Central Regional Jail.

A sentencing hearing to determine exactly how long Desantis will spend behind bars will be scheduled at a later date.

The penalty in West Virginia for a conviction of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust is not less than 10 nor more than 20 years of imprisonment.

Desantis also faces not less than five nor more than 25 years of imprisonment for the sexual abuse in the first-degree conviction.

The case was prosecuted by Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Gabrielle "Gabe " Mucciola and was investigated by Detective Stallings of the Morgantown Police Department with assistance from Granville Police Chief Craig Corkrean.

Mucciola stated in a press release that she is grateful for the work of both investigators and to the juvenile victim for having the courage to speak and allow the jury to return a just verdict.