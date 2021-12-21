Jury returns DWI verdict in fatal crash case

Dec. 21—Rather than finding a Collin County woman guilty of of intoxication manslaughter in a fatal 2019 crash, a Hunt County jury last week returned a verdict of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Kimberly Lyle Arnold of Fairview was released from custody following the trial in the 354th District Court. She had pleaded not guilty.

Arnold's attorney, Deric King Walpole, said the jury's decision was clearly a victory.

"It was the biggest of my career, and it was the right result," Walpole said.

The Hunt County District Attorney's Office did not respond to messages left by the Herald-Banner concerning the case.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictment against Arnold in December 2019.

The Greenville Police Department reported officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 2019, to the 1500 block of Lee Street in reference to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, Yolanda Garza of Greenville, was walking westbound on the north shoulder of the roadway. Arnold, the driver of a sports utility vehicle, was also westbound when the vehicle struck Garza and an another vehicle.

The indictment alleged Arnold committed the manslaughter "by accident or mistake."

Arnold had been held in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center on the charge since October 2020.

The jury was chosen in the court on Dec. 14 and returned with the verdict on Dec. 16. During a sentencing hearing the next day, Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Arnold to 180 days in jail, with credit for time served.

"She is home now," Walpole said.