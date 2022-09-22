Jury returns guilty verdict in 4-year-old's murder

Sep. 22—GOSHEN — Jurors were not convinced by Christian Maradiaga's claims that a 4-year-old who died in his care last year slipped in the shower and hit his head.

The 20-year-old Elkhart man was convicted of murder on Wednesday, as well as counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and interfering in the reporting of a crime. Maradiaga was accused of killing Romeo Pineda Duran by beating him so severely on June 9, 2021, that the boy was left brain-dead and died hours later.