Jury returns guilty verdicts in Brown drug case

Apr. 14—LIMA — Anthony Brown buried his head in his hands and fought back tears Thursday as guilty verdicts were announced on four felony charges related to his sale of cocaine in the city of Lima.

Jurors deliberated for more than 13 hours over the course of two days in Allen County Common Pleas Court before reaching their decisions.

Brown, 32, was found guilty of two counts of trafficking in cocaine, felonies of the first degree, and single counts of tampering with evidence and the aggravated possession of drugs, felonies of the third and fifth degree, respectively.

Asked if the verdicts would be appealed, defense attorney Denise Demmitt replied, "Oh yeah. Definitely."

Brown wore a look of disbelief as he was escorted from the courtroom. He briefly exchanged words with Michael Haines, the lead investigator in the case and a former member of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, on his way out.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation and said a sentencing date would be scheduled.

The charges against Brown were the result of his sale of cocaine to a confidential informant employed by law enforcement on two occasions in May 2020. The controlled drug buys led to the subsequent execution of a task force search warrant at Brown's residence on North Charles Street in Lima which resulted in additional drugs being seized.

Jurors on Tuesday heard testimony from the confidential informant, who said he purchased what he believed to be cocaine directly from Brown at the Charles Street residence on two occasions. The transactions were set up through his brother, the C.I. said.

The brother of the confidential informant, however, contradicted much of the informant's testimony, alleging that Brown was not present during the drug transactions.

During his time on the stand, the C.I.'s brother said he was present at the North Charles Street residence during both controlled drug buys and that he, not Brown, handed the drugs to the informant and took control of the "buy money."

The C.I.'s brother testified that a female in the home retrieved the drugs and then took control of the cash after the transactions.

Witness credibility was seen as a key factor in the jurors' verdicts.

