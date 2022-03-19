Jury returns not guilty verdict in attempted murder trial

Mar. 19—ANDERSON — A Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury returned a not guilty verdict Friday evening in the attempted murder trial of Deonta Anderson.

The jury deliberated for three hours before announcing its verdict in the trial, which Anderson's family had attended during the week.

Anderson, 31, of Anderson, was charged in connection with the Nov. 1, 2017 attempted murder of Malachi Carter.

Jurors heard conflicting testimony from several witnesses at the scene of the shooting incident. Anderson contended during the trial that he had been knocked unconscious by Carter when the shots were fired.

During questioning by defense attorney Jimmy McDole, Anderson said he sent a text message to his girlfriend to contact the Indianapolis television stations.

"I was scared of Detective (Chris) Frazier," Anderson said, "because he charged me wrongfully one time."

Anderson maintained that he was knocked unconscious by Carter that day at the Quick Stop store at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"I never shot a gun at him," Anderson testified. "I was knocked out on a grassy area."

Dominque Brisker testified that Anderson was knocked out, but said he didn't think it was important to tell police at the time of the shooting.

A combative Anderson had to be admonished by Judge David Happe to only talk when being questioned by deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller.

At one point Miller asked Anderson if words mattered.

"Everything matters," Anderson said. "My life is in (the jury's) hands."

Anderson said he could tell Carter was on drugs on the day of the incident and denied being on drugs at the time.

Miller asked Anderson several times about witnesses called by the defense.

"Do you believe your own witnesses?" Miller asked.

Anderson said he was knocked out and didn't know what happened.

Carter told police that Brisker hesitated before handing a gun to Anderson at the gas station.

"Is it a coincidence that your girlfriend sent a text that she 'got the gun out?'" Miller asked.

Anderson said repeatedly there was no picture of a particular model gun entered into evidence.

"Show people everything," he said. "I'm not a liar."

In his closing statement, McDole said Carter was lying.

"APD didn't really try to find out who did this," he said. "They ran with what they got. They didn't look for anyone else."

Miller, in his closing statement, said Anderson never told police that he was knocked out at the time.

"They're trying to pull the wool over your eyes," he said. "He had five years to come up with a story."

Miller said jurors had a heavy burden in deciding the case.

"A criminal was popping off rounds on the street in broad daylight," he said. "This deception comes to an end today."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.