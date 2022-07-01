Jury returns verdict in McGuiness criminal corruption case
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kathy McGuinessAmerican politician. She was elected the State Auditor of Delaware in 2018
A jury found Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness guilty of three public corruption misdemeanors on Friday.
They found McGuiness guilty of conflict of interest, structuring and official misconduct. The jury returned not-guilty verdicts for the two felonies McGuiness faced: theft and witness intimidation.
The jury returned its verdicts after about five hours of deliberation and three weeks of trial testimony in Dover.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
CLOSING ARGUMENTS: Jury begins deliberation in auditor's criminal corruption trial
RECENT: An embarrassing day for the prosecution in McGuiness' criminal trial
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Jury returns verdicts in McGuiness criminal corruption case