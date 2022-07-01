Jury returns verdict in McGuiness criminal corruption case

In this article:

A jury found Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness guilty of three public corruption misdemeanors on Friday.

They found McGuiness guilty of conflict of interest, structuring and official misconduct. The jury returned not-guilty verdicts for the two felonies McGuiness faced: theft and witness intimidation.

The jury returned its verdicts after about five hours of deliberation and three weeks of trial testimony in Dover.

