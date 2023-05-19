Jury returns verdict in the murder trial of Gastonia man accused of killing girlfriend

Zkevis Jarta Williams looks back from his seat as his trial continued Thursday morning, May 18, 2023. Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the June 29, 2020, death of his sometime girlfriend, Whitney Denise Petway.

A Gastonia man accused of shooting his girlfriend in a motel room was convicted of first-degree murder.

A jury deliberated for around five hours before making the decision to convict Zkevis Jarta Williams in the death of 27-year-old Whitney Petway, who died June 29, 2020 in a room at WoodSpring Suites in Gastonia. Around an hour after beginning deliberations on Thursday, the jury asked to see several videos again, including Williams' interview with a detective, as well as photos from the crime scene.

Prosecutors have alleged that Williams abused Petway in the days and months leading up to her death, and that she feared for her life, telling friends that he would beat her and even kill her if she tried to leave the relationship.

And that's exactly what he did, said Assistant District Attorney Deborah Gulledge.

Williams, she said, was a violent, controlling and abusive partner.

"Whitney Petway was a victim of domestic violence," she said, and Williams beat her multiple times, "to the point where he finally killed her on June 29… all because she wanted to leave."

Whitney Petway, 27, served in the U.S. Army for four years, her brother said.

She said that surveillance video showed Williams with the gun in a hotel hallway shortly before he shot Petway, and that the gun used in the killing was stolen.

"It's in his hand. It's not on a nightstand," she said.

She said that there was evidence of past assaults on Petway's body — bruises and broken fingernails, and that while Petway's DNA was on the gun, so was the DNA of an unidentified "male contributor."

Gulledge also highlighted text messages between Williams and Petway in which he admitted to beating her:

On Nov. 23, 2019, Petway says, "there was an actual point I looked you dead in the eye and asked you to stop beating me."

Williams admits that there was.

"You pulled my hair, and you blamed me," Petway said.

"I apologize baby, and I mean that. I don't blame you. I blacked out," Williams said.

"Blacked out? The next time you black out, I could be dead," Petway said.

Whitney Petway, 27, was shot June 29, 2020. Prosecutors allege that a man she was dating, Zkevis Jarta Williams, killed her.

In closing arguments, one of Williams' defense attorneys, Patrick Roberts, argued that Williams was not the aggressor in his relationship with Petway.

He said that what happened in the case was tragic, "but a tragedy isn't automatically a crime."

"Grief is not a grounds for conviction," he said. "Conviction, if there should be one, comes from the evidence."

Roberts said that Williams, who did not call 911 after Petway was shot, was not on trial for that. He said that framing the relationship as abusive was the prosecution's attempt to get jurors to dislike Williams. He also highlighted evidence that he said shows that Williams' version of events is true.

Williams maintains that Petway went for the gun during an argument, the two struggled over it, and the gun discharged during the struggle, killing her.

The angle of the bullet wound supports this, Roberts said, as does the fact that Petway's DNA was found on the gun.

As for previous accounts of abuse, Roberts said that Petway was known to lie, and that surveillance footage showing a confrontation the night before she was killed shows Petway herself throwing punches. (The state has argued that this was self defense.)

"What you do not see is him swinging at her in response to her swinging at him," Roberts said.

He said that Williams was not holding the gun like he intended to shoot it when he was seen in the motel hallway.

Additionally, Williams turned himself in to police after the shooting, which Roberts said was not the act of a guilty man.

"You don't go surrender yourself. You go to Mexico," he said. "He's not guilty. That's the only conclusion you can reach."

After the jury returned the guilty verdict, Judge David Phillips sentenced Williams to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

