Jury returns verdict for Wichita Falls man in child sex crimes trial

Editor's note: This story contains information about the alleged sexual assault of a child. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

A jury deliberated less than 45 minutes Wednesday to find a 44-year-old Wichita Falls man guilty of child sexual assault and indecency with a child.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts in 89th District Court for Pedro Rojas-Antonio for one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

A jury began deliberating on whether to find Pedro Rojas-Antonio, second from right, guilty or acquit him during his child sex crimes trial in 89th District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Jurors retired to deliberate on his fate at 3:48 p.m. after hearing closing arguments. They reached a verdict by 4:30 p.m.

The victim, now a teenager, told police that Rojas-Antonio sexually assaulted her from the ages of 7 to 11 at a relative's home where she stayed on weekends.

The jury found Rojas-Antonio committed aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact on Nov. 1, 2018.

Jurors also determined he committed indecency with a child by sexual contact twice on Nov. 11, 2020.

The punishment phase of the trial will begin Thursday morning.

Rojas-Antonio faces up to life in prison for child sexual assault and 20 years in prison for indecency with a child.

