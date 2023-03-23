Jury returns verdicts in case of Lindenwold woman's slaying

MOUNT HOLLY - A Willingboro man has been convicted of killing a Lindenwold woman during a robbery in March 2019.

Marvin A. Coleman, 24, was accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Maribely Lopez as the victim sat in her car in the Millbrook Park section of Willingboro.

Lopez, known as Bely, was a graduate of Lindenwold High School who enjoyed playing soccer and basketball, according to an obituary. Her survivors included her parents and two siblings.

What happened to Maribely Lopez?

Lopez went to Willingboro on the night of March 6, 2019, after arranging through an app to sell a cellphone to Coleman, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

They agreed to meet on Medley Lane, a short distance from Coleman's home on Marlboro Lane.

"But instead of buying the phone, Coleman executed Lopez by firing a shot through the partially opened driver’s side window," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. "The phone that was advertised for sale was discovered by investigators inside of the car."

Family unhappy with court systemPrison term for killer in Mount Holly murder goes from 60 years to 30. How it happened

Investigators believe Lopez was shot in the head around 11 p.m. Her body was found the next morning in her vehicle, with its engine still running.

Jury needed just three hours to convict

A Superior Court jury deliberated for about three hours over two days before returning guilty verdicts Wednesday on charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses, the prosecutor's office said.

Superior Court Judge Gerard Breland scheduled sentencing for June 9.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Verdict in trial over Lindenwold woman's death in Willingboro robbery