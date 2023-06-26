Jury returns verdicts in former Wilmington officer's assault, perjury trial

A jury found a former Wilmington Police officer guilty of assault Monday for slamming a man's head against a wall in the process of arresting him, an arrest that generated protests after a video of the interaction was circulated on social media in 2021.

The New Castle County jury returned guilty verdicts for misdemeanor charges of assault and official misconduct for former Wilmington officer Samuel Waters Monday. Additionally, the jury found Waters guilty of felony tampering with public records tied to lying in post-arrest paperwork seeking to justify the violent arrest.

The case began when security camera footage of Waters repeatedly slamming a man's head against a wall of a Southbridge store was widely shared on social media, eventually leading to Waters' firing by the department.

The jury acquitted Waters of assault for a separate arrest that took place days before the arrest that led to the guilty verdicts.

The verdict comes after a week of trial testimony that included one of the men that Waters arrested, as well as officers that train police on using force. The jury also evaluated evidence that included police body camera footage.

The arrests that led to Waters' charges

The case against Waters encompasses two different arrests that occurred days apart in September 2021.

In the first instance, other officers were responding to a domestic violence report and taking a man into custody. Body camera footage of the incident shows the man being led by multiple officers and handcuffed as he is bent over the hood of a car.

As one officer cuffs the man, Waters places his police nightstick across his neck and uses it to push his face into the hood of the car, a technique which a Wilmington Police use-of-force instructor said was unnecessary, dangerous and against department policy. Court officials have declined to make available video shown in court from that arrest.

A screenshot taken from surveillance video provided by 3C's Food Market in Wilmington shows former police officer Samuel Waters, right, slamming a man's head into a plexiglass wall during an arrest in 2021. Waters was recently indicted by a grand jury.

The second arrest is for the one in Southbridge that spurred protests after footage was publicized. In that one, Waters was responding to a harassment complaint and approaches the suspect, a man named Dwayne Brown, after Brown makes a purchase at a Southbridge store.

Waters' body camera was not activated during the interaction, but the arrest was captured on security camera footage that has no sound. After a brief interaction, Waters turns Brown around, placing one of Brown's hands on a plexiglass wall. Waters then briefly grabs ahold of Brown's other arm before placing his own hand on Brown's head and ramming into the plexiglass wall.

Brown was then arrested for harassment, resisting arrest and other charges, but the case was dismissed.

In body camera footage after Brown's arrest, he told someone he had no idea who Brown was. He also authored police reports and other documents in the aftermath of the arrest that were examined during trial.

In his narrative of Brown's arrest, he claimed that the harassment victim showed him a picture and he immediately recognized Brown, which prosecutors said was a lie. Waters also included information about Brown's criminal history that prosecutors said was meant to justify his violent tactics during the arrest.

The charges against Waters

Waters was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault for the arrest with a nightstick. He was also charged with official misconduct in that case. The jury found him not guilty of assault and official misconduct tied to that arrest.

In Brown's arrest, he was charged with misdemeanor assault and another count of official misconduct. He was found guilty of both of those.

What prosecutors described as lies in the official reports following Brown's arrest saw Waters charged with perjury and tampering with public records, both felonies, in addition to falsification of business records, a misdemeanor.

He was acquitted of perjury and found guilty of tampering with public records and falsification of business records.

He will be sentenced in August.

