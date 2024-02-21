Jury: Rose guilty of first-degree murder, other counts in woman's killing

Feb. 21—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Qwante N. Rose was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Jaydin Sanderson on New Year's Day in 2022.

Jurors deliberated for more than two hours before delivering the verdict to Cambria County Senior Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, who oversaw the five-day trial in Cambria County court.

"I hope it brings closure to Jaydin's family," Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said.

Green and Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites prosecuted the case.

Attorney Ralph Karsh represented Rose.

"It's a bittersweet day when you put a 22-year-old kid behind bars for life," Green said.

However, Green also stated that he hopes this case sends a message to people in the Johnstown area who are involved in these types of dealings.

Authorities alleged that Rose shot and killed Sanderson, 19, with whom he was in an on-and-off relationship, while the pair were in her vehicle after a New Year's Eve party. Her body was found on New Year's Day in the vehicle on Wood Street in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.

The prosecution and the defense gave their closing statements Tuesday before the jury began deliberating.

"With this evidence, ladies and gentlemen, we are asking you to put together the pieces of the puzzle," Polites said.

The jury heard testimony from five expert witnesses about the evidence presented by prosecutors, as well as two other witnesses who claimed to have firsthand knowledge of alleged confessions by Rose to the killing.

Jurors were told by an expert witness that there was moderate support for identifying Rose's DNA signature on the left leg of Sanderson's pants; police alleged that the person who killed her moved her leg back into the vehicle afterward.

They also heard testimony that a shell casing found in the back seat of Sanderson's vehicle matched a 9mm pistol found after an unrelated incident in March 2022 in a vehicle operated by Rose.

That gun, a firearms expert claimed, had its barrel replaced after the shooting with a barrel bearing an altered serial number — one that did not match the rifling on a bullet located in Sanderson's vehicle that police said likely killed her.

One witness said Monday that Rose reportedly laughed when he admitted to killing Sanderson, and another witness told jurors that, while they were incarcerated with Rose in 2022, they overheard Rose tell another person that he shot someone on Wood Street.

During the trial and in closing, Karsh attempted to cast doubt on the testimony and on the evidence's connection to Rose.

"I sat here for four or five days, and I didn't hear any proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Qwante Rose is responsible for her death," Karsh said Tuesday.

Karsh said the fact that Rose did not testify at trial didn't elevate the prosecutors' case, and he asked why a person who allegedly left the New Year's Eve party with Rose and Sanderson, but was dropped off before the killing, was not called to testify.

"They want you to believe Jaydin's boyfriend put a gun between the prongs of the headrest and shot Jaydin in the head," Karsh said.

He said that prosecutors never provided a motive for the killing other than an alleged argument.

"A lot of things just aren't adding up," Karsh said.

As the verdict was read and the jurors polled on their decision, Rose hung his head.

Krumenacker said that a conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence, but said he would schedule another conference prior to sentencing. Rose is set to be sentenced within the next 90 days.