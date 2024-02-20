Jury: Rose guilty of first-degree murder, other counts in woman's killing

Feb. 20—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Qwante N. Rose was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Jaydin Sanderson on New Year's Day in 2022.

Jurors deliberated for more than two hours before delivering the verdict to Cambria County Senior Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, who oversaw the five-day trial in Cambria County court.

"I hope it brings closure to Jaydin's family," Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said. He and fellow Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites prosecuted the case.

Attorney Ralph Karsh represented Rose.

"It's a bittersweet day when you put a 22-year-old kid behind bars for life," Green said of Rose.

However, Green also stated that he hopes this case sends a message to people in the Johnstown area that are involved in these types of dealings.

Authorities alleged that Rose fatally shot Sanderson, 19, from behind while the pair were in her vehicle after a New Year's Eve party. Her body was found on New Year's Day in the vehicle on Wood Street in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.

