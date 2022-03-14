Jury rules against Florida DCF: Agency failed to intervene, then 6-year-old was brutally attacked

A jury ruled against the Florida Department of Children and Families on Friday in a $28 million court case stemming from a 2015 agency decision allowing a mentally unfit Sarasota woman to keep custody of her 6-year-old daughter.

Twelve hours after the DCF allowed the woman to keep custody, she tried to drown the child and stabbed her 14 times.

The jury ruled against DCF following a two-week trial over the case, and found that two DCF investigators violated DCF policies in their safety investigation for the child.

“This case is important in that it should and will affect the way DCF conducts on-site home investigations where children are exposed to present danger from an adult," the plaintiff's co-counsel, attorney Alan Perez, said in a press release.

The woman already had an alarming history, and in 2009 had been convicted of child endangerment with great bodily harm, according to a news release.

DCF investigators went to the woman's home on June 25, 2015 after the mother made a suicide threat for at least the third time in the previous 90 days, including a last will and testament video that was sent to an uncle the day before the woman attacked her own daughter.

The video was reported to the Sarasota Police Department, but the Sarasota police officer who conducted a wellness check saw no active crime. The officer then reported possible abuse or neglect to the DCF.

The two investigators failed to identify the parent, who lied about her identity, and did not put a safety plan in pace to protect the child, and did not seek probable cause from the DCF legal department to remove the child from the home, the attorney's news release stated.

The two DCF investigators also did not conduct a pre-commencement meeting, which is a meeting where the previous history of the family with the DCF and law enforcement is reviewed.

“The parent at issue had multiple suicide threats, erratic behavior and mental illness concerns for separation from reality that the subject (Child Protection Investigators) never knew about for their investigation because they never called the Sarasota Police Department to find out about that very concerning history, including bizarre claims that the police were trying to kill her or put carbon monoxide gas in her AC to murder her and make it look like a suicide among other irrational behavior,” lead counsel, Attorney Damian Mallard said in the press release.

Less than 12 hours later, the woman tried to kill her daughter by first attempting to drown her, and stabbing her fourteen times. The mother is in prison for attempted murder.

The child survived the brutal attack, but suffers from medical conditions and psychological issues, the attorneys said. She has been adopted by her maternal grandparents.

The attorneys said child protection investigators should have immediate access to police reports to get crucial information for their child safety investigations.

“DCF has a major state-wide problem with this break in the chain of child protection which left this child and untold numbers of other children exposed to significant risk by DCF," Mallard said.

“CPIs not having a clear policy of learning about such relevant police activity when deciding if the “totality of the circumstances” show a child is not safe with their parent," he said. "How can DCF not have access to this police activity in the 21st century?"

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: DCF at fault for leaving girl with mother; child brutally attacked