Jury rules Seattle officers ‘justified’ in 2017 shooting of Damarius Butts

A King County jury unanimously ruled that four Seattle police officers were “justified” in the shooting of Damarius Butts in 2017.

The 19-year-old Butts was a suspect in an armed robbery of a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven store.

After Butts was tracked down, officers were involved in a shootout that injured two officers.

Police said they had no choice but to fire back and Butts was killed.

Monday’s ruling comes after two weeks of testimony during the first King County police shooting inquest in four years.