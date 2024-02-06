Jury says Marcelle Waldon should die for 2020 Lake Morton double murder

Convicted murderer Marcelle Waldon listens to testimony during the penalty phase of his first degree murder trial in Bartow on Monday.

A jury on Tuesday said Marcelle Jerrill Waldon should die for the murders of former City Commissioner Edie Yates Henderson and her husband, David Henderson, in their Lake Morton home in November 2020.

The jury vote was 11-1. Under a new state law, a death sentence only requires an 8-4 jury vote.

Circuit Judge J. Kevin Abdoney will have the final say on Waldon's sentence. He can go against the jury's death recommendation and impose life in prison, but cannot go against a jury's recommendation for life.

The jury began deliberations at about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday after the judge had instructed them on the law they were to follow in determining either sentence.

On Monday, the first day of the sentencing phase of Waldon's trial, the prosecution presented evidence for several aggravating factors to justify death,

But in a surprise move, Waldon declined to mount a penalty-phase defense, waiving his right to let his attorneys present mitigating evidence, which they had advised him to do.

On Jan. 31, the same jury convicted Waldon, 39, of the horrific murders of the Hendersons. The prominent Lakeland couple had been stabbed 23 times with a large kitchen knife missing from a butcher block in their home, the prosecution said at trial.

Waldon also was convicted of burglary of a dwelling with assault, assault and battery while armed with a firearm, two counts of kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, attempted arson, arson, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. Another charge of forgery was thrown out.

Brothers Todd Baylis and Will Henderson embrace after giving their victim-impact testimony during the penalty phase of Marcelle Waldon's first-degree murder trial Monday.

During the trial phase, the prosecution said that Waldon stole valuable items from Hendersons, tied them up and then stabbed them to death to cover up the crimes. He was also convicted of attempting to burn down the home and torching the husband’s car. Other items missing from the home included jewelry, credit cards, bank checks and the husband’s white Audi A6.

Later, he and acquaintance Javis Collins, who was initially considered a suspect by Lakeland Police Department, pawned the expensive jewelry in Lakeland. Waldon attempted to cash a $5,000 check at a local Amscot belonging to the Hendersons, but a teller refused the check when she couldn't reach either of the Hendersons by phone.

On Monday, the victims' family members also presented victim-impact statements to the jury. They spoke of the Hendersons as community leaders, parents and grandparents.

The jury of nine women and four men had first to consider on Tuesday whether the prosecution’s aggregating factors were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Then they would consider the same for the defense’s mitigating factors, which can include a convicted murderer’s mental state at the time of the murders. But Waldon had declined to allow his defense attorneys the opportunity to present any.

With sparse mitigation evidence to use in his closing argument, defense attorney Daniel Hernandez pointed out to the jury that Waldon did not go to the Hendersons intending to kill them. The prosecution had conceded there was no evidence of that.

Regarding the prosecution's showing of graphic crime scene and autopsy photos, Hernandez told the jury that all murders by their nature are violent. And “this case is one of them.”

He also said life in prison without the possibility of parole does not come with a “light at the end of a tunnel” because Florida law does not permit prisoners serving such a sentence to be released.

“My client will leave prison in a coffin,” he said, asking the jury to recommend a life sentence.

Further, time in prison is not safe, “conditions are poor” and it is a “dangerous” place compared with death row, he said.

He asked the jurors not to make their decision out of emotion nor anger toward anyone in the courtroom.

In addressing Waldon’s decision to waive mitigation, Hernandez said, “There is a lot more to this story.”

For the prosecution, Assistant State Attorney Michael Nutter closed by saying they had presented evidence showing all six aggravating factors were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. During multiple statements to the jury, he pointed his finger at Waldon several times for emphasis, and saying "that man."

He said that at least some of the aggravating circumstances were “inherent” in the jury’s guilty verdicts on all 10 charges, including the separate counts of murder for the homicides of Edie and David Henderson.

“This was a crime of witness elimination.” Nutter said.

He said the kidnapping factor was committed prior to their deaths and several of the crimes show Waldon was trying to avoid apprehension, including the killings, trying to “blow up their house,” burning their car and deleting crime scene photos from his cell phone.

To illustrate the murderer’s planning, Nutter said, “he chose a knife because a knife is quiet and a revolver is loud.”

Further, despite the Hendersons being tied up and Waldon being able to rummage through their possessions, he killed them so he could not be identified later as the one who burglarized and robbed the Hendersons.

“The only person he cared about that day was himself,” Nutter said. “He wanted to steal and take from them what it had taken a lifetime for them to earn.”

In addressing additional aggravating factors, he said the murders were heinous, atrocious and cruel as he displayed crime scene photos for the jury to see again.

“I would stipulate it was shocking what that man (Waldon) did to another human being,” Nutter said. He then pointed out the tissue, muscle and bone damage explained by the forensic pathologist as Edie Henderson was stabbed 11 times and David Henderson 12 times.

Nutter said it was not just how they died but what their final moments were like. The couple would have seen Waldon with a weapon and been tied up for at least 12 minutes. They would have been aware that they were dying once they had been stabbed.

For Edie Henderson, who had just stepped out of the shower before Waldon entered her bedroom, it was “every woman’s worst nightmare,” he said.

“He turned her dream into a nightmare,” Nutter said.

The prosecution also said there were no overriding reasons to excuse the murders. “In this case, there is no justification for moral or legal defense.”

While the death penalty can only be recommended if eight jurors of the 12-member panel, they had to reach unanimous agreement that the prosecution had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that there was at least one aggravating factor.

