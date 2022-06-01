Jury says not guilty in assault with a deadly weapon charge against probation officer

ASHEVILLE — After only one full day in court, a jury reached a unanimous not guilty verdict in a case where a man was accused of using his car as a weapon against a probation officer.

The short trial reached a quick decision from jurors June 1.

The Citizen Times previously reported that Lewis Rodney Lytle Jr., 32, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon upon a government official in connection with a Feb. 10, 2021 incident where North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation Parole Officer Jacob Stamey said Lytle nearly hit him with his car at Hillcrest Apartments.

Were he found guilty, Lytle would have faced a maximum sentence of 59 months in prison, his attorney told the jury June 1.

Three DPS officers who were there the day of the incident testified May 31, as well as an Asheville police officer spoke about the use of security cameras, but the most important part of the trial—for both sides—was video of the incident.

Prosecutor David Lampert said the case was "not complex" during opening statements May 31, and that Stamey had to jump out of the way after Lytle put the car in drive. Chief Public Defender Sam Snead agreed that the case was straightforward, but said the car was driving away from Stamey rather than towards him.

"Thank goodness for what little we have in this video because it reveals very much," Snead, who represented Lytle, said during his closing statement June 1.

Other than the video, testimony was heard from three DPS officers and an Asheville police officer.

During his statement, Snead reiterated what he said the day before: that the video showed that whoever was driving the car was not attempting to hit Stamey but rather go around and away from him.

Snead also noted that, as officers testified May 31, the car's tags were never identified.

Stamey testified May 31 that he had to jump out of the way of the car, and that he later "jerked" as a mirror on it nearly hit him.

The state elected not to proceed on misdemeanor resisting a public officer and reckless driving, wanton disregard charges May 31.

