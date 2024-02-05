Jury says The Oklahoman defamed announcer, awards $25 million in damages; Gannett to appeal

Players from Norman's girls basketball team celebrate during a March 12, 2021 game. The game occurred a day after an announcer calling one of Norman's games was caught on a live microphone saying racist remarks about the team kneeling during the national anthem.

A Muskogee County jury has awarded a man $25 million in damages after finding The Oklahoman defamed him in 2021 when it incorrectly identified him as the speaker of a racist rant during a high school basketball playoff game.

Scott Sapulpa filed a civil defamation lawsuit accusing Gannett, The Oklahoman’s parent company, of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

After a two-week trial, the jury on Friday ruled in favor of Sapulpa on both causes and awarded him $5 million in compensatory damages. The 12-person jury returned on Monday and assessed $20 million in punitive damages.

Gannett said it intends to appeal.

"Although we appreciate the jury’s hard work and diligence, we are disappointed with the verdict,” Lark-Marie Anton, a Gannett spokesperson, said. “There was no evidence presented to the jury that The Oklahoman acted with any awareness that what was reported was false or with any intention to harm the plaintiff in this case. Gannett intends to seek an appellate review of the case."

On March 11, 2021, before a girls playoff game between Norman and Midwest City, members of the Norman team knelt during the national anthem.

The game was being streamed by a broadcast company owned by Matt Rowan, who along with Sapulpa was announcing the game, which was being carried by the NFHS Network.

As the Norman players knelt, a live microphone caught Rowan making racist comments toward members of the team.

"They're kneeling? (Expletive) (racial slur). I hope Norman get their ass kicked. (Expletive) them. I hope they lose…

"They're going to kneel like that? Hell no."

Video of the hot mic incident went viral on X, known then as Twitter.

Cassie Barkett, an attorney representing Sapulpa, said in a news release the inaccurate reporting by The Oklahoman had “severe consequences.”

“Sapulpa, once a respected teacher and coach, faced a barrage of threats, hate calls and messages after the story was published and picked up by other media outlets,” she said.

The Oklahoman corrected the online story within 2 ½ hours as information became clear that his co-announcer made the inflammatory remarks. Sapulpa’s name did not appear in the print version of the story that appeared the next day.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Jury says The Oklahoman defamed announcer, awards $25 million in damages; Gannett to appeal