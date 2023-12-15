Jury says Rudy Giuliani must pay $148M after promoting lies about Fulton County election workers

A jury in Washington, D.C. has found that Rudy Giuliani must pay $148 million after promoting lies about two Fulton County election workers following the 2020 election.

The jury came back with the amount late Friday afternoon.

In his closing argument Thursday, Michael Gottlieb, an attorney for Freeman and Moss, used some of Giuliani’s own words against him and asked the jury to award $24 million to each of his clients.

He warned that Giuliani’s counsel would call that sum an “outrageous and unfair amount”.

“But it isn’t,” Gottlieb said in court Thursday. That figure is “not even close” to the reputational damage prompted by Giuliani’s defamatory statements, he said.

When Joseph Sibley, an attorney for Giuliani, had an opportunity to respond, he conceded that Giuliani “hasn’t exactly helped himself” with comments he made to ABC News’ Terry Moran outside of court.

But he asked jurors not to hold it against him, calling the former mayor “a good man” who should pay Freeman and Moss an amount of money “more closely related to the actual damage number.”

In July, Giuliani admitted to making false statements about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, a mother and daughter who volunteered to count votes at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena during the 2020 presidential election. A federal judge later ruled that the attorney and former New York City mayor defamed the pair and ordered him to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers’ fees.

Following the 2020 election, Giuliani testified in front of Georgia lawmakers trying to convince them that this video from the arena showed Freeman and Moss committing massive voter fraud.

“Tape earlier in the day of Ruby Freeman, Shaye Freeman Moss and one other gentleman quite obviously, surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine,” Giuliani said at the time.

Multiple state and federal investigations proved they weren’t.

Moss later testified before the Jan. 6th Committee and explained what was really in that video.

“What was your mom actually handing you in that video?” Rep. Adam Schiff asked Moss.

“A ginger mint,” Moss said.

A federal judge already decided that Giuliani did defame Freeman and Moss in a default judgment in August.

The judgment could have an impact on Giuliani’s defense against the racketeering charges he’s facing here in Fulton County and his financial ability to fight them.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

