Jury seated in Clark County attempted murder trial

Feb. 28—CLARK COUNTY — A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of a Southern Indiana man facing several felonies, including attempted murder, in connection with a six-hour manhunt police said occurred in Utica in July 2020.

Christopher Applegate, 35, is facing eight charges total in the incident where police allege he carjacked two drivers, shot at a bystander and hid from police for hours.

A jury of five men and nine women was chosen by attorneys by around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Applegate's case is being heard in Clark Circuit Court 4, where Judge Vicki L. Carmichael told potential jurors during voir dire that it could last until next week.

The defendant is charged with felonies for attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and auto theft. He's also facing two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief.

The charges stem from events that occurred in Clark County on July 13, 2020.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, the incident involving Applegate started at 8:40 a.m. that day when someone reported seeing a possible kidnapping in Utica. While officers were on the way to that call, they found out the victim had been taken to a home in Jeffersonville with injuries.

The woman told police she'd been held captive for a week in Utica and was able to escape while the man was asleep.

"He's going to kill me, he's going to kill me," the woman told police, according to court records.

Officers spoke to a witness who was driving on Upper River Road at the time and the witness said she saw the victim running and calling out in distress.

"Help me, help me," the victim said.

The witness stopped, and the woman got into her truck's bed, with Applegate following and trying to talk to the victim.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the witness said she heard Applegate state, "I didn't mean to hurt you, baby," to the victim.

When Applegate got out of the vehicle, the victim told the driver to drive away quickly.

"Go, go, go, he's going to shoot us, he's going to kill us," the victim told the witness.

At this time, the witness said she saw Applegate fire a gun into the windshield of a car that stopped behind them, resulting in the attempted murder charge. Applegate allegedly then told the driver to get out of that vehicle and drove off, crashing shortly after. When another driver stopped to help Applegate at that crash site, he allegedly carjacked that person as well, crashing that vehicle shortly after.

Agencies from across Southern Indiana, including the Clark County SWAT Team, responded to the incident.

Before 3 p.m. that day Applegate was apprehended by police in the Quarry Bluff area near Utica.

At the time of his arrest, he also had an outstanding warrant out of Floyd County for a level 3 aggravated battery after police say he shot someone in New Albany in June 2020.