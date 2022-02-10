Jury seated in Curtis Reeves’ murder trial in Pasco movie theater killing

DADE CITY — It wasn’t pretty, and it certainly wasn’t easy, but after four long days inside Pasco County’s Dade City courthouse, six jurors and four alternates were finally seated Thursday evening.

That day was supposed to be the start of retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves’ second-degree murder trial for the fatal shooting of 43-year-old father Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014.

That was eight years ago, a point that’s led state prosecutors and lawyers representing Oulson’s widow to question whether Reeves’ defense team has purposefully filed motion after motion, challenge after challenge, to prolong their client’s day in court. Now 79, Reeves has spent much of the past eight years under house arrest after his release from jail on $150,000 bond in July 2014.

But as the clock ticked past 4 p.m. on Thursday, and then past 4:30 p.m., Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Susan Barthle made it clear that Reeves’ trial would proceed as planned next week — and not a single day later.

“You have to get this done tonight, no exceptions,” she told the lawyers, who had not seated a single juror over four days of questioning. “You have put these people through the wringer and I am not telling them to come back to court tomorrow without knowing if they’re on a jury.”

It’s because of Judge Barthle that Reeves will stand trial before a jury at all. From the beginning, Reeves’ attorneys have argued he acted in self-defense the day he shot Chad Oulson, and they initially mounted a “stand your ground” defense that Barthle rejected after a 10-day hearing in 2017. Now, it will be up to a panel of six jurors to decide Reeves’ fate in a trial expected to last at least three weeks.

It took three days for 115 potential jurors to be whittled down to a pool of 52 who arrived for court early Thursday, after nearly every juror was questioned individually on what they had learned about the case in the 8 years it has played out in the media.

Story continues

Nearly everyone remembered something about the story.

Juror No. 27, an engineer, likened media coverage of Reeves to the 1995 murder case against former NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson, but he later admitted to an arrest for domestic battery and was dismissed. Another juror, No. 22, told defense attorney Richard Escobar he was only 14 when the shooting happened, and he vaguely remembered it coming up in conversations at home and in the hallways at school. He had forgotten all about it, he said, until his nana sent him a text message this week asking if the Reeves trial was the reason why he had jury duty. He never responded to the message, though, he said, so he never learned specifics.

Two couples — Reeves and his wife, and Oulson and his wife — went to a matinee showing of Mark Whalberg’s Lone Survivor at the Cobb Grove 16 Theater in Wesley Chapel. The movie hadn’t started, but the theater had darkened and the previews began to roll. Still, Oulson continued texting on his cellphone, angering the retired Tampa police captain and SWAT Team firearms instructor.

The men started to fight as their wives attempted to hold them back. A bag of popcorn was thrown. Then Reeves pulled out his pistol and fired a single bullet at Chad Oulson, striking the man’s wife in the hand as the bullet made its way into his chest. The 43-year-old died of his injuries, leaving behind his wife, Nicole Oulson, and an infant daughter.

Many reporting for jury duty in Dade City this week remembered it well and were quickly dismissed. They saw the chaos outside the theater while driving home from work that night, or they remembered their child’s school went on lockdown in the early hours after the shooting.

A majority of those dismissed outright also said they had made up their mind about Reeves’ role in the case: guilty. Only one juror told the court that, after seeing the surveillance footage taken in the theater that night, and after reading all about Reeves’ failed stand-your-ground defense in 2017, he still was convinced that the retired police officer acted in self-defense.

It was a grueling grilling from both state prosecutors and the defense.

Where did they get their news, and can they really trust the media to report the truth? Even if they could remain open-minded about Reeves’ guilt during the trial, what about their spouse, family and friends? What were the details of their own history with law enforcement, gun crimes and criminal court? Yes, that meant everyone in the room would hear the prospective jurors’ answers.

The questioning was enough to make one young woman burst into tears during an exhaustive line of questioning from Assistant State Attorney Glenn Martin. It wasn’t personal, she told the court. He just reminded her of someone else. After a few more questions, Barthle said she was dismissed.

Most said they didn’t trust what they heard in the news, or had stopped following local and national news altogether since the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a handful had no prior knowledge of the case.

Reeves, who has spent much of the past eight years under house arrest, cut a diminutive figure as he slowly shuffled to court each day, a walking cane in hand and a gaggle of family and friends in tow. Should Reeves be convicted of his second-degree murder charge, he could face life in prison. Yet even if he’s given the minimum, 25-year sentence allowed by state law for the charge, a conviction still could be tantamount to spending life behind bars for a man of his age.

Now that a jury has been seated, Reeves’ criminal trial will begin at 9 a.m. Monday with opening statements and the first witnesses.