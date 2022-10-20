Jury seated in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial

Nine men and three women were selected as jurors Thursday for Harvey Weinstein’s latest sex crimes trial in Los Angeles.

With opening statements scheduled for Monday, the judge and attorneys still needed to select 10 alternate jurors.

Weinstein, 70, faces 11 charges of rape and sexual assault over almost a decade. Four of the counts are tied to incidents during the week of the 2013 Oscars ceremony, prosecutors said.

The accusers are expected to testify anonymously.

The disgraced producer was already sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in February 2020. Weinstein appealed that verdict, but the conviction was upheld in June 2022.

Jury selection in California began Oct. 10 and took less than two weeks. Little is known about the 12 jurors. Questionnaires given to all 225 jury candidates remain sealed by the court because of publicity around the trial.

One male juror said he was skeptical he could agree on a guilty verdict without DNA evidence. There is no such evidence in this case against Weinstein, who is currently behind bars.

“It’s kind of an ambiguous question,” the juror said. “It all depends on the type of assault.”

Weinstein’s New York conviction was hailed as a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement. But one female juror said she was “on the fence” about that cause.

“I believe most women, but not necessarily all,” she said.

The L.A. trial is expected to last two months.

It appears to be designed to create less of a media frenzy than Weinstein’s New York trial, where he was seen walking to court everyday.

This time, he’ll be brought straight from jail to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center — away from the cameras.

And fewer reporters — two dozen — will be allowed inside than during the New York trial, which featured scores of journalists.

With News Wire Services