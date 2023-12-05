Jury seated to hear case against 3 accused in New Kensington homicide

Dec. 4—The trial of three men charged in connection with a fatal July 2022 shooting in New Kensington is expected to begin Tuesday.

A 12-person jury and two alternates were seated Monday to hear evidence in the cases against Amir Kennedy, 16, DaMontae Brooks, 17, and Elijah Gary, 20, all of New Kensington. Prosecutors said they and four others participated in a melee that led to the shooting death of 39-year-old Jason Raiford at the Valley Royal Court Apartments.

Prosecutors claim Kennedy fired 11 shots that struck and killed Raiford as part of disagreement over drugs and money.

During a pretrial hearing last week, attorneys said Raquan Carpenter, 20, of Pittsburgh; Avian Molter, 16, of Pittsburgh; Jonathan Felder 19, of Arnold; and Braedon Dickinson, 16, of New Kensington — who are also facing charges in connection with Raiford's homicide — have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Kennedy is charged with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, two counts of robbery and conspiracy, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and a weapons offense. Brooks and Gary are charged with second-degree murder and other related offenses.

Carpenter, Molter, Felder and Dickinson also are charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

------

Related:

—Prosecutors gain cooperation from 4 charged in New Kensington killing

—Court hearing held for all 7 suspects in July shooting in New Kensington

—Trial for 6 charged in New Kensington man's fatal shooting set for December

------

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .