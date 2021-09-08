Jury seated in Kraynak case

Sep. 8—WILLIAMSPORT — It took nearly nine hours to seat a jury of 16 people in federal court on Tuesday to hear the trial of Dr. Raymond Kraynak.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys selected nine women and seven men to sit on the jury for Kraynak, the suspended Northumberland County doctor who was arrested for criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients. Although the trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday, the jury selection process lasted from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. so the first day of the trial will be Wednesday morning beginning at 9:30. in front of U.S. Judge Matthew Brann in Courtroom No. 1. on the fourth floor of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, Williamsport.

The trial is anticipated to last approximately four weeks, excluding Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. At least 100 potential jurors were called to the courthouse on Tuesday.

The prosecution is led by Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe and Kraynak is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Thomas Thorton.

Both the prosecution and defense spent hours eliminating jurors from the selection. Potential jurors started by individually introducing themselves and answering personal questions about employment, education, past jury assignments, criminal records, and other personal questions.

Jurors were also questioned whether they knew any of the potential witnesses, whether they have family members associated with law enforcement or court system. They were asked about past drug issues, addictions and biases against those who are addicted, as well as their opinions on doctor prescribing practices.

Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.

The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.

Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.