Jury seated for Leschinskie case

May 10—SUNBURY — A jury of 10 women and two men was selected for a trial in one of the criminal cases filed against former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie.

On Monday, the jury of 12 people, as well as one male and one female alternate, were seated for the one-day trial scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. May 17 in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. Leschinskie, 37, of Shamokin, is accused of allegedly threatening a former councilwoman and her husband.

Jury selection started at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 2 and last until 3:50 p.m. The judge asked basic questions to the potential panel, including inquiries on their citizenship, their history of criminal charges, their ability to serve, their familiarity with the case and those involved, associations with the police, and biases, among others.

Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, the lead prosecutor in the case, said potential witnesses are county Detective Degg Stark, officers from the Shamokin City Police Department, a Coal Township resident, Jennifer and Eric Sidel and city administrator Robert Slaby.

Leschinskie is facing five misdemeanor charges related to threatening former City Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband Eric in September 2020 after a council meeting: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct.

Zenzinger asked several additional questions, including familiarity with Leschinskie and the local governing board of Shamokin, and the potential jurors' knowledge of television shows about court cases and trials.

Defense attorney Michael Rudinskie, of Williamsport, reiterated several questions, including whether jurors worked for the city, knew the Seidels or District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, and whether they were witnesses themselves before in a court of law.