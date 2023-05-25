Jury seated in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

A jury is now seated in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing 11 people in a Squirrel Hill synagogue.

Robert Bowers is accused in the racially-motivated attack and faces 63 counts. The charges include 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religion resulting in death and 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death.

Sixty-nine people made up the pool from which 12 jurors and six alternates were picked. Alternates will be seated among the main jury. Officials will not know who is an alternate or a juror until deliberations begin.

The jury is made up of seven men and 11 women. All of them are white except one Asian-American woman.

All of the jurors’ names are publicly sealed until the end of the trial.

The trial will begin Tuesday, May 30. Jurors will arrive at 8:30 a.m. and the trial will begin at 9 a.m.

