🌱 Jury Seated In Somers Homicide Case + Racine Break-In Rates

Tuesday: Not as cold, turning breezy. High: 32 Low: 30.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35 Low: 25.

Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Area Real Estate Roundup (Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Patch) A jury has been seated to hear the triple homicide case in Kenosha County in connection with shootings in the Village of Somers. (U.S. News & World Report) Here's a roundup of the most recent Racine County criminal complaints. (Journal Times) Journal Times reports that despite people's perceptions, break-ins are not occurring at higher rates in Racine in 2021. (Journal Times) The person who bought the rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse has been ordered to pay a fine. (Associated Press)

Tuesday, January 11

Tales for Tots Storytime - Racine Public Library (10:00 AM)

Wednesday, January 12

Watercolor Wisconsin 2021 (12:00 PM)

TBR or Not TBR - Racine Public Library (4:00 PM)

Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department: "Thank you to Word of Faith Family Church for dropping off food and snacks for each officer to celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Everything was delicious!" (Facebook)

City of Racine, On the lake: "COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., has been extended to Jan. 27. Hours will continue to be on Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m. Specific testing dates are: Monday, Jan. 10 — Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 — Noon..." (Facebook)

Jerstad Agerholm K8: "Congratulations to our winners of the MLK Essay & Art Contest! Winners and their parents are welcome to attend a celebration at Mahogany Gallery this Saturday between 2-3pm to receive their certificates and view other winning submissions..." (Facebook)

Racine Public Library: "Leave the winter jacket, snow pants and boots at home, enjoy the Racine Public Library from the warmth of your house! The library's programs have gone virtual through the end of February. Register for programs on the library website." (Facebook)

Village of Mount Pleasant: "Village Board Meeting, January 10, 2022" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Sturtevant: "Good morning Sturtevant neighbors! - My family and I moved to Sturtevant from Racine about 6 months ago. I have a long history with Sturtevant being my grandparents still live here. I just wanted to let everyone know that I do plenty of ..." (Nextdoor)

