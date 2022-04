The jury has been selected for the trial against David Ware.

Nine men and three women were selected.

Ware is charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill following the death of Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and the shooting of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in June 2020.

The shooting was captured on body and dash cam video.

