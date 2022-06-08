Jury seated in trial for Winter Park woman accused of killing her husband

A jury was seated on Monday in the trial of an Orange County woman accused of killing her husband.

Six jurors and 2 alternate jurors were sent home Monday night and were told by the judge to be back at the courthouse Tuesday morning for opening statements.

Early Monday, the judge had some stern words for potential jurors after there were issues with some potential jurors defying the judge’s orders to not listen to any news or talk to anyone about the case.

Four jurors were dismissed early in the day.

On Monday, potential jurors were asked several questions including how they feel about self-defense, and if there’s ever a situation they feel where it is acceptable to use a weapon.

Investigators say Danielle Redlick stabbed her husband Michael to death during an argument at their Winter Park home in January 2019.

Investigators say Redlick waited hours before calling 911 and first told the 911 operator that her 65-year-old husband had a heart attack.

Redlick eventually claimed she was scared and that’s why she waited 11 hours to call 911.

In 2019, channel 9 reported the couple’s two children told investigators they witnessed tension between their parents and that Danielle was usually the aggressor during the fighting.

Redlick was offered a plea deal in 2020 but didn’t take it.

Open statements in the trail being Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The trial is expected to last two and a half weeks.

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom.

