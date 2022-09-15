Jury sees graphic photos of victims of alleged capital murder

Sep. 15—ATHENS — Mason Sisk is on trial for allegedly killing his five family members by shooting them in the head, and the jury on Wednesday saw more than 20 graphic photos of the victims.

Sisk is charged with capital murder for the September 2019 slayings at his Elkmont home, and Wednesday was the third day of his trial.

Dr. Jonrika Malone, who performed the autopsies at the state forensics office in Huntsville, said all of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the head including 6-month-old Colson Sisk, who was shot twice in the back of the head at close range.

On three occasions Wednesday, the jurors were removed from the courtroom as lawyers discussed with Circuit Judge Chad Wise which images to show.

The judge warned the dozen or so spectators in the courtroom of the disturbing nature of the images and threatened anyone making an emotional outburst with five days in county jail.

District Attorney Brian Jones had two Limestone County deputies show their bodycam footage from the shooting scene, including a video of the bodies inside the house on Ridge Road that showed the victims in their beds.

One body cam showed Mason Sisk, 14 at the time, telling the first deputy to arrive on the scene, Justin Fields, that he was playing video games downstairs when he heard five gunshots upstairs. He said he went upstairs and found all of his family members dead. He met Fields at the end of his driveway. Mason told Fields he didn't get much information on a vehicle fleeing the house but later said, "it looked like a Chevy."

Fields went in the house and discovered two of the victims, Mason Sisk's father John Wayne Sisk, 38, and Kane "Grayson" Sisk, 6, were still alive. Both later died at hospitals. Others confirmed dead at the scene were his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; Aurora Sisk, 4, and Colson.

Then-deputy Andrew King arrived and detained Mason Sisk while the initial investigation was going on in the house.

King's body cam showed Mason being put in handcuffs and placed in the back seat of King's patrol vehicle.

King took Mason's phone away to protect "the integrity of the investigation."

King learned that two of the victims were still alive and relayed the information to Mason Sisk, who could be heard saying, "Thank God."

A deputy recorded on Fields' body cam said of Mason Sisk, "He is super traumatized — or he'll be a suspect."

Mason Sisk, now 17, could be heard in the video telling King that he did not know where Colson's body was.

Later in the video, Sheriff Mike Blakey asked that Mason's handcuffs be removed and the teen placed in his truck.

Mason was also seen walking around without any restrictions on his movements.

The extent to which Mason Sisk was detained at the scene was relevant to an unsuccessful pretrial effort by the defense to exclude statements he made prior to being read his Miranda rights, and also to exclude the post-Miranda confession that they argued stemmed from unlawful interrogations.

A recording played during a pretrial hearing showed the youth told investigators about a possible motive for the killings.

"Yeah, they argue a lot, and I got fed up with it," Sisk said in the recording. "And the kids were going through a lot."

The defense has claimed Sisk in his confession only repeated to detectives what they had told him.

Prosecutors have argued that Sisk had anger control issues and had threatened the entire family. In court documents filed earlier this year, prosecutors alleged Sisk previously put peanut butter in his stepmother's coffee in an attempt to poison the woman, who had severe peanut allergies.

The capital murder trial continues at 8:15 a.m. today.

