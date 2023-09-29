Jury sees inside home of shooting on third day of Lewis murder trial

Sep. 28—CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County jury got a look inside the Sellersburg home where Lizzie Bennett Lewis died on the third day of the trial of her husband, Mac Lewis, who is charged with killing Bennett Lewis.

Lewis, 47, is accused of shooting and killing Bennett Lewis, 32, at a home in the 1100 block of Forest Hill Circle in Sellersburg on April 1, 2022.

Along with a count of murder, Lewis is charged with attempted murder for firing a gun at Bennett Lewis' then 11-year-old daughter, along with three counts of criminal recklessness for continuing to fire the weapon inside the home.

Lewis is also accused of shooting a bullet through a television, and that bullet then traveled out of the home, across Highway 60 and into the storm door at a home in a neighboring Sellersburg subdivision.

Jurors saw an image of that television, and other bullet holes, during testimony from Indiana State Police Sgt. Phil D'Angelo and Sgt. Merritt Toomey.

Sgt. D'Angelo testified that he took multiple scans of the home with a 3D-imaging device, known as a FARO.

He testified that the scans show bullet holes, along with bullets and other bullet accessories like casings, in the home.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, along with deputy prosecutor Krista Willike, are representing the state of Indiana in the case in Clark Circuit Court 1. Their position is Lewis shot and killed Bennett Lewis after she told him she wanted a divorce.

Lewis' defense team, consisting of Clark County public defender Mitch Harlan and public defender Kayse Machan, argue that Lewis was using the gun to get Bennett Lewis' attention after she said she wanted a divorce. They said he was threatening suicide and she tried to take the gun from him and it went off.

On cross-examination Machan asked D'Angelo if it's true that where a gun cartridge lands isn't necessarily the same spot as where the bullet was fired.

D'Angelo confirmed that's true.

Sgt. Toomey testified that he took more than 100 photos from the scene.

He showed the jury the photos, which included "defects" from bullets on things like appliances and the television, a hand-written letter from inside a vehicle at the home and the inside of the bedroom closet where the shooting occurred.

Sgt. Toomey also showed the jury a handgun that was admitted into evidence and a red hooded sweatshirt with bullet holes, that he said had been in the closet at the time of the shooting.

Sgt. Toomey was unable to participate in cross-examination on Thursday afternoon and is expected to continue on Friday.

The jury also heard from Adam Mallad, a man who testified Lewis called him after the shooting and asked him to go be with Bennett Lewis' then-11-year-old daughter and her then-10-year-old friend at the scene.

"(He called) he was frantic, he said, I messed up. I just killed Lizzie. I thought it was April Fools, I said 'stop playing.' He said, I'm not playing," Mallad testified.

Mallad said he knew Lewis because their kids played sports together.

Machan asked Mallad on cross-examination where Lewis said he was when he called him on April 1, 2022.

Mallad said Lewis told him he was going to turn himself in to the police.

Machan asked Mallad about Lewis' demeanor at the time.

Mallad said Lewis was frantic and scared.

Court is scheduled to being at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.