Jury sees texts appearing to show Jonathan Majors admitting to Grace Jabbari assault

A Manhattan Criminal Court jury on Friday saw old text messages sent by Jonathan Majors appearing to show the actor admitting to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in the U.K. months before the incident he’s on trial for.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you lie and they suspect something,” Majors texted Jabbari in September 2022.

“I would tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I’m going to give one more day, but I can’t sleep, and I need some stronger painkillers. Why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you?”

Jabbari broke down into tears as she began to read the texts aloud during her fourth day on the witness stand.

Manhattan assistant district attorney Kelli Galiway finished reading the exchange.

“I would not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so. I understand your fear,” Jabbari wrote Majors in another text.

“i will probably kill myself. It’s not really contemplating any more,” Majors wrote back to his girlfriend. “I’m a monster, a horrible man, not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.”

Judge Michael Gaffey previously ruled the text messages were inadmissible. He allowed them into evidence Friday after Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry grilled his accuser about not reporting him to the police after he allegedly assaulted her earlier this year. Gaffey said the line of questioning opened the door to the old texts relating to Jabbari’s feelings about contacting authorities.

Majors, 34, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges for the Mar. 25 incident, in which prosecutors say he became aggressive with his girlfriend as they argued in the back of a private car in lower Manhattan.

