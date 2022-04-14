Jury sees video of Dabate home

Apr. 14—VERNON — The prosecutor trying the case against Richard Dabate, who's accused of killing his wife, Connie, in their Ellington home, today played a video that state police recorded at the Dabates' home the day she was killed.

The video was shown while recently retired detective Ryan Luther was on the witness stand in Vernon Superior Court.

Luther testified that he arrived at the Dabate home around 1:15 p.m. and was tasked with writing up a search warrant for the property. That involved gathering information from other state police personnel to write it, then having it signed by a judge.

Once approved, he and other troopers prepared to enter the home by donning gloves, masks, Tyvek suits and shoe covers, Luther said. The first thing they did was a walk-through. Luther explained the initial walk-through is done to get an idea of the scene, and areas to concentrate on, and evidence isn't seized at the time.

Taking a video of the scene was the next step. Beginning in the front yard, facing the house, the detective holding the camera walked around the exterior of the home, before going inside and recording each room. Along the way, the detective pointed out particular items, such as the metal folding chair found lying on top of Dabate, and other types of evidence, such as drops of blood on the basement stairs.

Luther said the rest of the process would involve taking pictures, placing placards by evidence, and lastly searching for and seizing evidence. He and the other detectives stayed at the home through the night of Dec. 23 and left around 9:30 a.m. the next morning, Luther said.

He was expected to continue testifying after the lunch break.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with the death of his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up.



State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

The long-delayed trial was originally set to take place in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it. The first witnesses were called April 5, and the trial is expected to last approximately six weeks.

Dabate has been free after posting a $1 million bond several days after his arrest.

He faces a maximum of 66 years in prison.

