Jury selected in Cal City brothers' adoptive parents trial; opening statements set for next week

Mar. 24—A jury was finalized Friday in the murder trial of two missing California City boys' adoptive parents.

Attorneys vetted more than 300 people this week to find 12 jurors who can fairly decide whether adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West are responsible for killing Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3. The children were named Cincere and Classic Pettus by their biological family.

Both adoptive parents have pleaded not guilty to two charges each of second-degree murder, an involuntary manslaughter charge, willful cruelty to a child, conspiracy and falsely reporting an emergency.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

Judge Charles Brehmer called to his courtroom multiple panels totaling 132 prospective jurors Monday, 126 on Tuesday and 54 on Wednesday, according to Superior Court spokeswoman Kristin Davis.

The trial is scheduled to last at least into late May.

The Wests reported their adoptive children missing in December 2020 from California City. A little more than a year later, both were indicted by a grand jury on murder charges.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in March 2022, when announcing the indictment, the boys' bodies haven't been found.

The indictment alleged the Wests murdered their adoptive children between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 11, 2020. Both defendants also "induced a minor to commit or assist in the commission of the crime," the indictment said, while also taking "advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offense."

The indictment also said defendants "threatened witnesses, unlawfully prevented or dissuaded witnesses from testifying, suborned perjury, or in any way illegally interfered with the judicial process."

A document recently obtained by The Californian indicates law enforcement conducted an investigation into the boys' deaths and determined the toddlers died from abuse, not neglect.

A gag order in the case bars attorneys and witnesses from speaking.