Jury selected in murder trial of former sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade
Jury selected in murder trial of former sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Uj7MaY
Jury selected in murder trial of former sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Uj7MaY
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said that Luka Doncic has already surpassed legend Dirk Nowitzki.
The CEOs of five social media companies are headed to Washington to testify in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about child safety.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
Pamper yourself or someone else with these heartfelt gestures — from cozy essentials to sweet and savory treats.
Brady is set to take over for Olsen as FOX's lead NFL analyst next season.
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
Now, League 42 is raising funds for a new sculpture.
More than 13,000 shoppers say they're a five-star find — and they even have pockets.
Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating on the top and bottom line.
Microsoft is the highlight in a rush of results due Tuesday as the Q4 earnings season roars into gear.
Like many taxpayers, you might struggle with this choice every tax season: take the standard deduction vs. itemized deductions. We explain the differences and help you decide.
Tennessee was fined $8 million in July for violations that happened under former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
New NASCAR-focused Netflix series gives a dose of speed in the midst of winter.
Fans report that their 'skin looks unbelievable' after using this tool.
OM System (formerly Olympus) has unveiled the OM-1 Mark II with largely the same specs as its predecessor, but several significant improvements.
The refreshed, Euro-spec 2024 Audi Q7 makes subtle changes to the basic formula, like new headlights and taillights, new wheels, and new interior trim.
Yes, it needs more than a quick rinse — and you'll enjoy your cup of joe more when you know it's coming from a germ-free pot.
“The Kardashians” star is executive producing and appearing in a three-part docuseries about the Hollywood legend. She’s called Elizabeth Taylor “my idol.”
With the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl, get ready for more Taylor Swift.
'I could not get up inclines without these, but once these were on, no problem,' shared one of 1,200+ fans.